England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers

England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League.

Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.

The 18-year-old averaged over 33 with the bat in the Commonwealth Games for England, further boosting her reputation.

She has now signed for the Melbourne Stars for the eighth edition of the WBBL, which starts in October.

Capsey joins England team-mates Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt in this year's competition, with Ecclestone - the No 1 ranked bowler in the world in T20I and ODI cricket - having recently signed for the Sydney Sixers.

"I can't wait to get to Australia," said Capsey, now 18. "I've heard so many great things from the English players going over to the WBBL and I'm excited to experience that.

"I'm looking forward to playing against some of the best players in the world and playing in Australian conditions."

Ecclestone, 23, has made her mark as the most consistent spinner in white-ball cricket and gets her chance to prove herself in the WBBL for the first time with the Sixers, last year's bottom-placed side.

"It's been a long time coming," Ecclestone said. "I've been meaning to go for a few years now.

"I'm so excited that, this year, it's worked out well and I can get over there. I've seen a lot of it. A few of the England girls have been over in the past and they've loved the competition."