England Women's Alice Capsey says she has 'massively grown in confidence' after Big Bash stint with Melbourne Stars

England Women have Australia in their sights once again.

They may have to beat them to win the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February and they will definitely have to beat them to regain the Ashes on home soil next summer.

It seems almost certain that all-rounder Alice Capsey will be part of their side for those challenges, with the 18-year-old feeling a recent stint in Australia has made her a better player.

Image: Capsey believes she blossomed as a player and a person during her time at Stars

Capsey, now out in the Caribbean with England ahead of this month's three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals against West Indies, has just completed a maiden Big Bash League stint with Melbourne Stars.

While the campaign was not a particularly fruitful one for the Stars - they managed just five wins and missed out on a play-off spot - for Capsey, whose on-field highlight was an unbeaten 80 from 52 balls against Hobart Hurricanes, it was a crucial and confidence-boosting tournament.

'Seven of the most enjoyable weeks of my cricketing career'

She told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's first ODI against West Indies: "The Big Bash was brilliant, the team were incredible, one of the best I have been a part of.

"I can't thank Stars enough. I have made some best friends for life probably, so it was really sad leaving. It was seven of the most enjoyable weeks in my cricketing career so far.

"It is such a long tournament that you go through peaks and troughs of playing well and not so well and it's about finding that place where you can stay very level and continue to perform as much as you can for the team.

"I have massively grown in confidence. I am quite quiet, someone who sits in the background and takes time to get into a team, but I wasn't able to do that as an overseas player.

There is probably sometimes an element of bluff. It's almost that 'fake it till you make it' kind of attitude. If you believe that is how you are feeling then most of the time it will rub off and that's how you will end up feeling.

"Off the field, you can't live on takeaways and going out for dinner every night for seven weeks, so cooking - not that I cooked too much with Lauren Winfield-Hill preparing meals - and time management have been key. It's about knowing when to switch off as it is a long competition.

"I also got to experience lots of different places in Australia. The travel was hard but hopefully it sets me up for if I go back and for other travel in international or franchise cricket."

'The last two years have been a whirlwind'

The spell in Australia continued a remarkable rise for Capsey. She burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in 2021, scoring a fifty for Oval Invincibles on her Lord's debut in The Hundred and has since helped her side win that tournament back-to-back.

Image: Capsey made her England T20I and ODI debuts this summer

She claimed two wickets in last year's final against Southern Brave and then struck twice in the 2022 showpiece, before adding a quick-fire 25 from 17 balls, as Invincibles beat Brave once again.

This summer also included her England T20I and ODI debuts and her maiden international half-century, with that innings coming against South Africa at Edgbaston during women's cricket's first foray into the Commonwealth Games.

Did she expect such a meteoric ascent?

"Absolutely not. It's been a whirlwind last two years but brilliant in the sense that I have been given these opportunities and backed within them, which I think is a really key thing.

Image: Capsey is currently with the England Women team in the Caribbean, for a tour comprising three ODIs and five T20Is

"Making my England debut, I was trusted with batting at No 3. Backed in The Hundred and backed massively by our coach JB [Jonathan Batty] in the Big Bash to bat at No 3 and bowl crucial overs.

"It has been mind-blowing but I have thoroughly enjoyed it and learnt so much about the game, what it takes to be a professional cricketer and how to manage myself. I can use that knowledge to my advantage and try to grow my game as much as possible.

"I play a brand of cricket teams I have gone into have really embraced and given me freedom to play. That gives me a lot of confidence as a batter.

"I know it won't come off every time, I am still learning loads about when to take those risks, the more tactical aspect, but it's about knowing that when I am on fire about making the most of it and winning games of cricket for whatever team I am playing for."

Image: Lauren Winfield-Hill has been recalled by England after flourishing in domestic cricket

'Winfield-Hill thoroughly deserves England recall'

That team will be England over the next few weeks, although come the T20 leg in the Caribbean her place could be under pressure from Invincibles and Stars team-mate Winfield-Hill.

The 32-year has been recalled to the squad, and is in line for her first T20I appearance since February 2020, after averaging 54 in The Hundred, close to 80 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy - she hit six fifty-plus scores across seven innings in the latter competition - and then scoring 254 runs for Stars in the Women's Big Bash League.

Capsey said: "I have played for two teams with Lauren this year and her recall is thoroughly deserved. She has been absolutely amazing. As a friend, I am so pleased for her.

"From her, I have learnt big-game experience and tactical bits. She is brilliant at the recovery post-game and nutrition and also with dealing with the highs and lows of cricket.

"It puts pressure on places but that's exactly what you want. It raises your own standards to fight for your place. That's what we are trying to put on the senior players as well."

Image: Capsey has helped Oval Invincibles win back-to-back Hundred titles

Capsey credits The Hundred for making her "ready" for international cricket, adding: "It was a dream come true to make my England debut and I think The Hundred really prepared me for it.

"You obviously have the nerves, the adrenaline, but having experienced the big crowds and high pressure in The Hundred, I felt ready to go out there and perform whichever skills I was asked to do. That is credit to The Hundred and also the way the England team made me feel."

Capsey is now an integral part of that England team and confident her squad has what it takes to challenge reigning 50 and 20-over World Cup champions and Ashes holders Australia.

"There is confidence in the group, everyone believes we can get close to them if we play at our best."

