LV= County Championship 2023 fixtures - all the matches in next year's competition

Check out the fixtures for the LV= County Championship in 2023, with the season running from April 6 until September 29.

LV= County Championship fixtures 2023 (April 6-September 29)

Round 1 - Thursday 6 - Sunday April 9

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire (Incora County Ground, Derby)

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire (Ageas Bowl)

Kent vs Northamptonshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire vs Surrey (Emirates Old Trafford)

Middlesex vs Essex (Lord's)

Somerset vs Warwickshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Sussex vs Durham (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire (Headingley)

Round 2 - Thursday 13 - Sunday April 16

Durham vs Worcestershire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex vs Lancashire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex (County Ground, Northampton)

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset (Trent Bridge)

Surrey vs Hampshire (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire vs Kent (Edgbaston)

Round 3 - Thursday 20 - Sunday April 23

Glamorgan vs Durham (Sophia Gardens)

Kent vs Essex (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Middlesex vs Nottinghamshire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire vs Hampshire (County Ground, Northampton)

Somerset vs Lancashire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Sussex vs Yorkshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire (New Road)

Round 4 - Thursday 27 - Sunday April 30

Durham vs Derbyshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Gloucestershire vs Sussex (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex vs Kent (Lord's)

Warwickshire vs Surrey (Edgbaston)

Round 5 - Thursday 4 - Sunday May 7

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire (Incora County Ground, Derby)

Essex vs Surrey (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire vs Warwickshire (Ageas Bowl)

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire (Trent Bridge)

Somerset vs Northamptonshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Worcestershire vs Sussex (New Road)

Yorkshire vs Glamorgan (Headingley)

Round 6 - Thursday 11 - Sunday May 14

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire (Incora County Ground, Derby)

Durham vs Yorkshire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Kent vs Hampshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire vs Somerset (Emirates Old Trafford)

Leicestershire vs Sussex (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire (County Ground, Northampton)

Surrey vs Middlesex (Kia Oval)

Warwickshire vs Essex (Edgbaston)

Round 7 - Thursday 18 - Sunday May 21

Gloucestershire vs Durham (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire (Ageas Bowl)

Middlesex vs Somerset (Lord's)

Nottinghamshire vs Essex (Trent Bridge)

Surrey vs Kent (Kia Oval)

Sussex vs Glamorgan (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Worcestershire vs Leicestershire (New Road)

Round 8 - Sunday 11 - Wednesday June 14

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire (Chesterfield)

Durham vs Glamorgan (Seat Unique Riverside)

Essex vs Somerset (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent vs Surrey (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire vs Hampshire (Southport)

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire (Trent Bridge)

Sussex vs Worcestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Round 9 - Sunday 25 - Wednesday June 28

Essex vs Warwickshire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Glamorgan vs Sussex (Sophia Gardens)

Hampshire vs Middlesex (Ageas Bowl)

Leicestershire vs Durham (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire vs Kent (County Ground, Northampton)

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Surrey vs Lancashire (Kia Oval)

Worcestershire vs Derbyshire (New Road)

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire (Headingley)

Round 10 - Monday 10 - Thursday July 13

Durham vs Gloucestershire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire (Venue TBC)

Kent vs Warwickshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire vs Essex (Blackpool)

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire (Merchant Taylors)

Somerset vs Hampshire (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire (Kia Oval)

Sussex vs Derbyshire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire (New Road)

Round 11 - Wednesday 19 - Saturday July 22

Derbyshire vs Durham (Venue TBC)

Essex vs Kent (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

*Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan (Cheltenham)

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire (Oakham School)

Middlesex vs Surrey (Lord's)

Northamptonshire vs Somerset (County Ground, Northampton)

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire (Trent Bridge)

Warwickshire vs Lancashire (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Sussex (Headingley)

* Runs Thursday to Sunday

Round 12 - Tuesday 25 - Friday July 28

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan (Incora County Ground, Derby)

*Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire (Cheltenham)

Hampshire vs Essex (Ageas Bowl)

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Nottinghamshire vs Kent (Trent Bridge)

Somerset vs Surrey (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Warwickshire vs Middlesex (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Durham (Scarborough)

* Runs Wednesday to Saturday

Round 13 - Sunday 3 - Wednesday September 6

Durham vs Sussex (Seat Unique Riverside)

*Essex vs Middlesex (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire vs Somerset (Ageas Bowl)

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire (County Ground, Northampton)

Surrey vs Warwickshire (Kia Oval)

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan (New Road)

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire (Scarborough)

*Runs Monday - Thursday

Round 14 - Sunday 10 - Wednesday September 13

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire (Sophia Gardens)

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent vs Nottinghamshire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Lancashire vs Middlesex (Emirates Old Trafford)

Sussex vs Leicestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire (Edgbaston)

Round 15 - Tuesday 19 - Friday September 22

Derbyshire vs Sussex (Incora County Ground, Derby)

Essex vs Hampshire (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Middlesex vs Warwickshire (Lord's)

Somerset vs Kent (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Surrey vs Northamptonshire (Kia Oval)

Worcestershire vs Durham (New Road)

Round 16 - Tuesday 26 - Friday September 29

Durham vs Leicestershire (Seat Unique Riverside)

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire (Sophia Gardens)

Hampshire vs Surrey (Ageas Bowl)

Kent vs Lancashire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury)

Northamptonshire vs Essex (County Ground, Northampton)

Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex (Trent Bridge)

Sussex vs Gloucestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Warwickshire vs Somerset (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire (Headingley)