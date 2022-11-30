Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures in 2023 - all the matches in next year's tournament

Check out the fixtures for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the opening matches being held on April 22, while the final takes place on September 24.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures 2023 (April 22-September 24)

Saturday 22 April

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm (Headingley)

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers (Ageas Bowl)

The Blaze vs Central Sparks (Trent Bridge)

Thunder vs SE Stars (Emirates Old Trafford)

Saturday 29 April

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds (New Road)

SE Stars vs Southern Vipers (County Ground, Beckenham)

Sunrisers vs The Blaze (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Western Storm vs Thunder (Sophia Gardens)

Monday 1 May

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers (Wormsley)

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

The Blaze vs Thunder (Welbeck)

Western Storm vs SE Stars (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Friday 5 May

Sunrisers vs SE Stars (Radlett)

Saturday 6 May

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze (Seat Unique Riverside)

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Thunder vs Central Sparks (Emirates Old Trafford)

Wednesday 10 May

Northern Diamonds vs SE Stars (Scarborough)

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

The Blaze vs Western Storm (Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester)

Thunder vs Sunrisers (Sale CC)

Sunday 2 July

Central Sparks vs Thunder (New Road)

SE Stars vs Northern Diamonds (County Ground, Beckenham)

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Western Storm vs The Blaze (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Friday 7 July

SE Stars vs Central Sparks (Guildford)

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds (Venue TBC)

Thunder vs Southern Vipers (Southport)

Tuesday 11 July

Central Sparks vs Western Storm (Moseley)

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder (Venue TBC)

SE Stars vs Sunrisers (County Ground, Beckenham)

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze (Newclose IOW)

Saturday 15 July

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks (Headingley)

Sunrisers vs Thunder (County Ground, Northampton)

The Blaze vs SE Stars (Venue TBC)

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers (Venue TBC)

Saturday 22 July

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers (New Road)

SE Stars vs Western Storm (County Ground, Beckenham)

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds (Arundel)

Thunder vs The Blaze (Sedbergh)

Monday 24 July

Western Storm vs Sunrisers (Cheltenham)

Tuesday 5 September

Central Sparks vs The Blaze (Portland Road)

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers (Venue TBC)

SE Stars vs Thunder (Guildford)

Sunrisers vs Western Storm (Radlett)

Sunday 10 September

SE Stars vs The Blaze (County Ground, Beckenham)

Southern Vipers vs Thunder (Venue TBC)

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Wednesday 13 September

Southern Vipers vs SE Stars (Arundel)

The Blaze vs Sunrisers (Welbeck)

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds (Sale CC)

Western Storm vs Central Sparks (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Saturday 16 September

Central Sparks vs SE Stars (Edgbaston)

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers (Seat Unique Riverside)

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers (Venue TBC)

Thunder vs Western Storm (Emirates Old Trafford)

Thursday 21 September

Playoff - 2nd vs 3rd (Venue TBC)

Sunday 24 September

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final (County Ground, Northampton)