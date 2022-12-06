England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in second ODI of three-match series as Amy Jones scores 70 not out and Lauren Bell takes four wickets

Amy Jones struck 70 not out before Lauren Bell took four wickets as England Women picked up a second thumping 142-run ODI win on their tour of the West Indies to clinch the three-match series.

Jones hit eight fours en route to England posting 260 all out at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, with Sophia Dunkley also contributing 57.

Skipper Heather Knight and opener Emma Lamb each posted 25, with England's other opener Tammy Beaumont contributing 21.

Having skittled the West Indies for 165 in 40.3 overs in the first ODI, England then proceeded to bowl them out for 118 in just 31.3 overs this time around: Bell claiming four wickets, Kate Cross two, Sophie Ecclestone two and Charlie Dean two.

A second dominant victory - bizarrely both by exactly 142 runs - gave new head coach Jon Lewis another performance to be happy about and a series win, with the former England and Gloucestershire seamer having succeeded Lisa Keightley in the role.

England will look to seal a series sweep in the third ODI in Antigua on Friday, before taking on the West Indies in five T20 internationals.