West Indies vs England: Nat Sciver impresses in dominant 151-run win to complete ODI series sweep

England completed a series clean sweep against the West Indies after easing to a 151-run victory in the third and final ODI in Antigua.

The tourists, who had beaten the West Indies by 142 runs in both the first two matches, saw all-rounder Nat Sciver star with bat and ball in another convincing win at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

Sciver set the record for most ODI runs by an England woman cricketer in a calendar year by top-scoring with 85 from 69 deliveries, following on from the 90 made in the first match, as the visitors were dismissed for 256 inside 44 overs.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The West Indies only had three players scoring double-figure totals in reply, as Sophie Ecclestone (3-9) and Sciver (2-16) helped England bowl out the hosts for just 105.

How England completed series sweep

Emma Lamb (29) and Tammy Beaumont (26) put on 63 for the first wicket before falling in successive overs, as Shakera Selman (3-29) and Kaysia Schultz (2-52) found quick wickets to reduce England to 84-4.

Sciver steadied the England innings and put on a 90-run fifth-wicket stand with Danni Wyatt (35), posting 10 boundaries in her second half-century of the series before being bowled by Hayley Matthews (3-56).

Image: Nat Sciver impressed again for England, taking her to 833 ODI runs for 2022

Wyatt and Charlie Dean were also removed by Matthews, while captain Amy Jones' unbeaten 32 from 31 deliveries added vital runs in the England tail.

Matthews (28) top-scored for the West Indies until a brilliant one-handed catch by Ecclestone off Kate Cross' bowling made the breakthrough, with Sciver taking two of three wickets in a 10-ball stretch to leave the hosts 57-4.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ecclestone's brilliant nine-over spell included six maidens and 48 dot balls, with the 23-year-old trapping Chedean Nation (nine) and Chinelle Henry (two) lbw in the same over after removing Shemaine Campbelle (seven) earlier in the spell.

Kyshona Knight (13) and keeper Kycia Knight (11) were the only other West Indies batters to reach double figures, while Selman was absent hurt as the hosts were all out in the 38th over.

Sciver, who was awarded player of the match and the series in her first tour since taking a break from the England set-up, said: "In terms of performance I just wanted to make sure I enjoyed myself, especially being back on the pitch, so without any expectations, it's been brilliant really. I've surprised myself.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I think the switching mindset that Lewy (Jon Lewis) wants us to live and breathe out on the pitch, has really helped as well. It has taken it away from the actual skills and switched it back to the mindset which has worked for me.

"I wouldn't have thought anything would change with our game plans ahead of T20Is, I don't see Lewy going defensive now heading into the shorter format."

What's next?

England will stay in the West Indies for a five-match T20 series, beginning on Sunday in Antigua, before further matches take place in Barbados on December 14, 17, 18 and 22.