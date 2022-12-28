Alice Capsey: England all-rounder in running for ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer award after superb 2022

England all-rounder Alice Capsey has been shortlisted for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

An impressive year for the 18-year-old saw her named alongside Australia's Darcie Brown and India duo Renuka Singh and Yastika Bhatia.

Capsey's year included scoring 80 ODI runs at an average of 20 and 234 T20I runs at 33.42 with one wicket.

She made a good impression at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, coming in at three in the order throughout the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alice Capsey gets England's first wicket in their T20 match against South Africa.

Highlights at the Games saw her score 44 against Sri Lanka as well as becoming the second player to hit a half-century for England as a teenager after smashing 50 from 37 balls versus South Africa.

Those performances earned Capsey a call-up to the England T20 squad to face India, where she made 38 off 24 to help clinch the series in Bristol, as well as making the ODI team.

More recently she was named in the squad for England's tour of the West Indies, but was forced to make an early return home after breaking her collarbone in the field during the first ODI.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix.

Capsey faces a race to be fit for February's T20 World Cup because of her injury.

While captain Heather Knight remains "hopeful" the 18-year-old will recover in time for the World Cup in South Africa - which England will be aiming to win for the first time since 2009 - she says it will be "tight".