Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper undergoes plastic surgery after serious car crash

Rishabh Pant has undergone plastic surgery after he was left with facial injuries following a car accident in northern India.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has also undergone MRI scans on his brain and spine, which have come back as normal, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Pant, 25, was alone in a Mercedes when he "dozed off" at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the car flipped twice, and pictures showed extensive impact and fire damage.

Pant was reportedly in a stable condition earlier and doctors at Max Hospital in Dehradun said he also had "above knee splintage...for suspected right knee ligament injury and suspected right ankle ligament injury".

Image: Pant's car was reportedly on fire after the crash

A medical bulletin released by the hospital on Friday and seen by ESPNcricinfo added that Pant is "stable, conscious and oriented".

The bulletin also noted that Pant "had sustained multiple abrasions on right-hand forearm and leg, and lacerated wounds over forehead and near eyebrow, and multiple graze abrasions on the back".

Pant's car is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire. He was taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre.

Pant was not part of India's T20 and ODI squads against Sri Lanka, which start on January 3 and his most recent appearance was during the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, where he hit 93 runs.

According to the BBCI, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Pant's family.

BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery.

"I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."