Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper flown to Mumbai to undergo surgery after car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is being flown to Mumbai where he will undergo ligament surgeries after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash on December 30, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

Pant was heading to his hometown of Roorkee when the car he was driving hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the northern state of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Friday.

The 25-year-old, who is currently under treatment in a hospital in Dehradun, would be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance, BCCI honourary secretary Jay Shah announced.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," Shah said.

"The board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Pant, who helped India's Test team seal a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh last month but was not part of the squads for this month's T20 and ODI matches against Sri Lanka, previously underwent plastic surgery on facial injuries sustained in the accident.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

According to the BBCI, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Pant's family.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery," Shah wrote on his Twitter account immediately following the accident.

"I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."