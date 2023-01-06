Sarfaraz Ahmed hits century as Pakistan draw thriller against New Zealand in second Test in Karachi

Pakistan came up just short in their bid for a dramatic victory on the final day of the second Test against New Zealand, despite Sarfaraz Ahmed's century.

The match in Karachi ended in a draw and meant the series finished level at 0-0 following a draw at the same venue in December as play closed with the hosts just 15 runs shy of the victory target.

Sarfaraz, who also struck half-centuries in his three previous innings after being recalled for the series following a near-four-year absence, made 118 before the last-wicket pair hung on in dimming light for 21 balls to take Pakistan to 304-9.

The hosts had started the day looking set for a battle to avoid defeat at 0-2 when chasing a target of 319 following New Zealand's early declaration at 277-5 in their second innings.

Sarfaraz, 35, stood firm though, featuring in a second successive century stand with Saud Shakeel (32) after the Black Caps had reduced Pakistan to 80-5 before lunch thanks to Michael Bracewell (4-75).

It was his first Test century for eight years, and he and Shakeel defied New Zealand for nearly three hours before the latter fell to a brilliant reflex catch in the slips by Daryl Mitchell off Bracewell's bowling early in the final session.

Image: Michael Bracewell took four wickets for New Zealand on the final day against Pakistan

Agha Salman made a brisk 30, but was clean bowled by Matt Henry before New Zealand struck twice with the second new ball under fading light.

Hasan Ali was trapped lbw by Tim Southee and Sarfaraz was superbly snapped up by Kane Williamson low at leg slip off Bracewell's sharp off-spin, walking off to a standing ovation from the crowd at the National Stadium.

Naseem Shah finished unbeaten on 15 and last man Abrar Ahmed was seven not out when bad light brought the match to an end with three overs of the final session remaining.