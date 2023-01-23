England to play 13 ODIs before World Cup title defence in October and November

England to play South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Ireland in ODI cricket before the 50-over World Cup in India; watch three-match series against South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket from Friday, with Jofra Archer set to make his international comeback
Monday 23 January 2023 11:01, UK
England's build-up to their 50-over World Cup title defence in India in October and November ratchets up in South Africa over the next week or so.
Jos Buttler's side will face the Proteas in Bloemfontein on January 27 and January 29 and then in Kimberley on February 1, with each match live on Sky Sports.
England have just 13 one-day internationals before the World Cup, with the South Africa series to be followed by three games in Bangladesh in March.
Buttler's men will then play four ODIs against New Zealand - the team they beat on boundary countback to win the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's - and three against Ireland in September.
Then it will be time for the World Cup, which is live on Sky Sports in the autumn.
Friday, January 27 - First ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (11am) - live on Sky Sports from 10.30am
Sunday, January 29 - Second ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (8am) - live on Sky Sports from 7.30am
Wednesday, February 1 - Third ODI, The Oval, Kimberley, (11am) - live on Sky Sports from 10.30am
Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes
Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Wednesday, March 1 - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur (6am)
Friday, March 3 - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur (6am)
Monday, March 6 - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong (6am)
Friday, September 8 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (12.30pm)
Sunday, September 10 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)
Wednesday, September 13 - The Kia Oval, London (12.30pm)
Friday, September 15 - Lord's, London (12.30pm)
Wednesday, September 20 - Headingley, Leeds (12:30pm)
Saturday, September 23 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)
Tuesday, September 26 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (12.30pm)
Speaking before the South Africa series, Buttler told Sky Sports: "We don't have many games before the World Cup so they are all crucial for us to try and nail down some positions and give people some confidence in role clarity.
"We have a decent idea of the squad we want to take to the World Cup but there is competition for places and people pushing and that drives people and standards. We have a lot of options and over the next six months it is up to us to nail down what that looks like.
"There are challenges through scheduling and availability of players where you don't get to build up like you did four years ago - I think we played 70 ODIs or something like that before the last World Cup, but now there have been fewer games and less time together.
"That's just the way it is, there is no reason it should affect our performance. The series in Bangladesh will be a vital one, probably the only real chance we will get to experience conditions that we might at the World Cup in India."
