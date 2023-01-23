England to play 13 ODIs before World Cup title defence in October and November

England's build-up to their 50-over World Cup title defence in India in October and November ratchets up in South Africa over the next week or so.

Jos Buttler's side will face the Proteas in Bloemfontein on January 27 and January 29 and then in Kimberley on February 1, with each match live on Sky Sports.

England have just 13 one-day internationals before the World Cup, with the South Africa series to be followed by three games in Bangladesh in March.

Image: Fit-again Jofra Archer is in England's squad for the three-match ODI series in South Africa

Buttler's men will then play four ODIs against New Zealand - the team they beat on boundary countback to win the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's - and three against Ireland in September.

Then it will be time for the World Cup, which is live on Sky Sports in the autumn.

South Africa

England Friday 27th January 10:30am

England's ODIs before the 2023 World Cup (all times GMT)

ODI series vs South Africa - live on Sky Sports

Friday, January 27 - First ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (11am) - live on Sky Sports from 10.30am

Sunday, January 29 - Second ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (8am) - live on Sky Sports from 7.30am

Wednesday, February 1 - Third ODI, The Oval, Kimberley, (11am) - live on Sky Sports from 10.30am

Image: Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa against England

England ODI squad in South Africa Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

South Africa ODI squad for England series Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI series vs Bangladesh

Wednesday, March 1 - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur (6am)

Friday, March 3 - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur (6am)

Monday, March 6 - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong (6am)

Image: England will play three ODIs in Bangladesh in March

ODI Series vs New Zealand - live on Sky Sports

Friday, September 8 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (12.30pm)

Sunday, September 10 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)

Wednesday, September 13 - The Kia Oval, London (12.30pm)

Friday, September 15 - Lord's, London (12.30pm)

ODI Series vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, September 20 - Headingley, Leeds (12:30pm)

Saturday, September 23 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)

Tuesday, September 26 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (12.30pm)

Image: Ireland will be England's final ODI opponents before the 50-over World Cup in India

Buttler: Bangladesh series will be vital ahead of World Cup

Speaking before the South Africa series, Buttler told Sky Sports: "We don't have many games before the World Cup so they are all crucial for us to try and nail down some positions and give people some confidence in role clarity.

"We have a decent idea of the squad we want to take to the World Cup but there is competition for places and people pushing and that drives people and standards. We have a lot of options and over the next six months it is up to us to nail down what that looks like.

Image: Jos Buttler says England 'have a decent idea' of the squad they want to take to this autumn's 50-over World Cup in India

"There are challenges through scheduling and availability of players where you don't get to build up like you did four years ago - I think we played 70 ODIs or something like that before the last World Cup, but now there have been fewer games and less time together.

"That's just the way it is, there is no reason it should affect our performance. The series in Bangladesh will be a vital one, probably the only real chance we will get to experience conditions that we might at the World Cup in India."

Watch England's three-match ODI series in South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage of the first game, in Bloemfontein, begins at 10.30am on Friday ahead of the first ball at 11am.