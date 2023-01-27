England U19s beat Australia by three runs to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

England U19s have reached the final of the Women's T20 World Cup after beating Australia by three runs in a thrilling contest in South Africa.

Despite being bowled out for just 99 at Senwes Park, Hannah Baker took three wickets as England dismissed the Aussies for 96 in the 19th over.

England will face India, who beat New Zealand by eight wickets in their semi-final, in the final on Sunday.

Grace Scrivens' side got off to the worst possible start after electing to bat first at the toss.

They were reduced to 28-4 in the powerplay by a rampant Australian bowling attack and, despite a partnership between Ellie Stonehouse (25) and Alexa Groves (15), they could only muster 99 runs.

Maggie Clark (3-15), Ella Hayward (3-25) and Sianna Ginger (3-13) were the pick of Australia's bowlers, with Milly Illingworth taking one wicket.

England needed a miracle to reach the final, and captain Scrivens gave a stirring pep talk to her side in the huddle before the second innings.

With her words stirring in their ears, Ellie Anderson and Stonehouse took two wickets in the first two overs in a brilliant start.

But it looked like Australia would coast home after a 30-run partnership between Claire Moore (20) and Hayward (16). England, though, were not out of it and Scrivens broke the partnership to trigger a collapse.

From 34-2, Australia fell to 59-7 and, despite a battling 26 from Amy Smith, they could not stop the England onslaught and were bowled out for 96, three runs short of the target, when Scrivens (2-8) pinned Clark (0) lbw.

Baker was the pick of England's bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-10, but all of England's bowling attack took wickets apart from Sophia Smale.

Watch the Women's U19 T20 World Cup final live on Sky Sports Mix and on a free live stream on the Sky Sports app from 11.45am on Sunday.