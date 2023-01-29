South Africa beat England to seal ODI series victory as captain Temba Bavuma scores century

South Africa sealed a one-day international series victory over England as captain Temba Bavuma's century led a brilliant run chase in his side's five-wicket win.

England looked to have set a strong total as captain Jos Buttler (94 not out) and Harry Brook (80) led the tourists to 342-7 after Bavuma had put them in to bat in Bloemfontein.

However, the Proteas skipper led from the front with 109 from 102 balls, as South Africa kept up with the required rate throughout, before David Miller (58 not out) and Marco Jansen (32 not out) saw them home with five balls to spare after an unbroken stand of 65.

The victory gives South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Wednesday's series finale, and provides a further boost to their hopes of securing automatic qualification for the World Cup later this year in India.

While there were positives to take from England's batting performance in particular, Buttler's side have now lost five straight ODIs and will be seeking an upturn in form as they prepare to defend their 2019 title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Miller helps South Africa take the series win against England after smashing the last ball for six

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.