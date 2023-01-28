Live stream: ICC Women's Under 19s T20 World Cup Final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a free live stream of the ICC Women's Under 19s T20 World Cup Final here from 11.45am

England are one win away from becoming the first ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup champions - and you can watch a live stream on the Sky Sports App from 11.45am.

Their dream that looked over halfway through their semi-final. Grace Scrivens' side were dismissed for 99 by Australia in Potchefstroom with the captain and Alexa Stonehouse the only two players to pass 20. Just four of the team made double figures.

Yet England retained their belief. It grew after Ellie Anderson picked up a wicket in the first over of the chase and then grew some more when Stonehouse struck in the second to make it 4-2.

What followed was Australia inching towards their target and England chipping away with regular wickets, three of them taken by leg-spinner Hannah Baker.

Australia looked on course at 48-3, before England roared back to make it 59-7. In the end, perhaps fittingly, it was England skipper Scrivens who produced the decisive blow.

She has delivered many with the bat in this tournament while amassing 289 runs, including three half-centuries, but this one was with the ball as Australia were rolled for 96 and England won by three runs.

India Under 19s Women

England Under 19s Women Sunday 29th January 11:45am

Scrivens pinned Australia No 11 Maggie Clark lbw to take her tally of wickets for the competition to eight and, more importantly, her team into Sunday's final against India.

