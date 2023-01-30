England duo Nat and Katherine to use married name Sciver-Brunt on cricket field

The England cricketers formerly known as Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt will both use their married name Sciver-Brunt on the field going forward.

The pair both changed their names when marrying each other in May 2022, but initially did not carry that over to cricket, where they are two of the biggest stars in the English game.

After both were included in England's team for Monday's T20 World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, which England won by 38 runs, the team's Twitter account announced the change, sharing a photo of the Sciver-Brunts in their updated kits.

England said on Twitter: "Two new names on the scorecard!

"Our all-rounders will go by their married name moving forward - introducing the Sciver-Brunts."

Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is England's vice-captain, was last week named ICC women's cricketer of the year for 2022, after an impressive 12 months in all formats of the game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed three sixes in a row in the final set of deliveries before Southern Brave held on against Trent Rockets in The Hundred Eliminator

Katharine Sciver-Brunt has made 262 international appearances across all formats, with the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa quite possibly a final major tournament for the bowler.

The 37-year-old last week announced her retirement from regional and country cricket, but confirmed that she would play in The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer.

In addition to the unofficial contests they have been participating in, England have official warm-up matches against South Africa on February 6 and New Zealand on February 8, before starting their campaign against the West Indies on February 11, live on Sky Sports.