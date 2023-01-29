ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: India inaugural winners after skittling England for 68 in final

India have won the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final after easing to a seven-wicket victory against England in South Africa.

England were bowled out for 68 inside 18 overs after losing the toss and being put into bat, with Titas Sadhu (2-6) and Parshavi Chopra (2-13) the pick of the Indian attack.

Archana Devi (2-17) also impressed and produced a stunning catch to remove top-scorer Ryana Macdonald-Gay (19), one of only three English players to reach double figures, with all six bowlers used by India claiming at least one wicket during an impressive display.

Image: Archana Devi removed Niamh Holland among her two wickets

India lost captain Shafali Verma (15) and Shweta Sehrawat (5) early in their reply to briefly raise hopes of an unlikely England win, although a steady third-wicket stand of 46 between Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) moved them to the brink of victory.

Trisha was bowled by Alexa Stonehouse (1-8) with just three required for victory, before Tiwari scored the winning run as India chased down their target of 69 with six overs to spare.

How India secured World Cup success

England lost Liberty Heap in the first over after chipping straight back to bowler Sadhu without scoring, before Archana bowled Niamh Holland (10) and removed captain Grace Scrivens (4) through a brilliant Trisha catch in the same over.

Sadhu bowled Seren Smale (3) and Chopra trapped Charis Pavely (2) lbw to leave England reeling at 39-5 at the halfway stage, with MacDonald-Gay trying to provide some resistance until she was removed by a brilliant one-handed catch by Archana at extra cover.

Wickets continued to tumble as Josie Groves (4) was run out by a direct hit from Soumya at the non-striker's end and Hannah Baker was stumped off her first ball, with Stonehouse (11) and Sophia Smale (11) both presenting easy catches for Yadav as England were skittled after 17.1 overs.

Verma quickly raced to 15 in reply before being removed by a low catch from Stonehouse early in the third over, with Sehrawat going in the following over when she top-edged a turning Scrivens delivery to Baker at short fine leg.

Tiwari was dropped by Scrivens at slip when on five and used that lifeline to build a commanding third-wicket stand with Trisha.

The pair appeared to be coasting to victory until Trisha followed her third boundary of the innings by being bowled by Stonehouse with the next ball of the 13th over.

India secured victory with the final ball of the next over, as Tiwari turned away a single through point and saw her team-mates race onto the field to begin wild celebrations.