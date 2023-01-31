South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk 'broken' to be left out of T20 World Cup squad

South Africa's captain Dane van Niekerk said she is "absolutely broken" about being left out the T20 World Cup squad for failing to meet fitness standards.

Van Niekerk's recovery from a broken ankle has contributed to her absence for the Proteas since September 2021 but she was left out of the tri-series with India and the West Indies this month.

Given another opportunity to prove her fitness, the all-rounder, who has 194 international caps for South Africa, was unable to complete a 2km run in the minimum required time.

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark," selector Clinton du Preez told reporters.

"Everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what is required. In December, we set it out clearly with where she needs to be. Dane will always be missed on the cricket field. We have reminded her of that.

"We also appreciate the effort she tried to put into meeting the fitness level."

Sune Luus will continue to deputise a captain in van Niekerk's absence.

Writing on her social media, the all-rounder said: "Absolutely BROKEN..."

Lizelle Lee announced her international retirement last year, telling the BBC failing a weight test was a factor in her decision, saying: "Emotionally that's just so draining and I couldn't do it any more."

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (captain), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.