Marizanne Kapp granted leave after wife Dane van Niekerk left out of South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Marizanne Kapp has been granted compassionate leave after her wife, Dane van Niekerk was left out of South Africa's World Cup Squad for failing to meet fitness standards.

Captain Van Niekerk, who has made 194 appearances in all formats for her country, was unable to complete a two-kilometre run in the minimum required time.

Her wife, Kapp, will also miss the final of the T20 tri-series against India before rejoining the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"Emotional couple of days, I am a wife FIRST and then a cricketer," Kapp posted on Twitter.

"Thank you CSA for affording me the opportunity to be home to support my wife and see the family, as I mentally refresh and prepare for the T20 World Cup.

"It has always been my biggest honour to represent my country."

Van Niekerk's recovery from a broken ankle has contributed to her absence for the Proteas since September 2021 but she was left out of the tri-series with India and the West Indies this month.

Image: Dane Van Niekerk has made 194 appearances for South Africa across the formats

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark," selector Clinton du Preez told reporters.

"Everyone is quite familiar with the situation and what is required. In December, we set it out clearly with where she needs to be. Dane will always be missed on the cricket field. We have reminded her of that.

"We also appreciate the effort she tried to put into meeting the fitness level."

Sune Luus will continue to deputise as captain in van Niekerk's absence.

Writing on her social media, the all-rounder said: "Absolutely BROKEN..."

Lizelle Lee announced her international retirement last year, telling the BBC failing a weight test was a factor in her decision, saying: "Emotionally that's just so draining and I couldn't do it anymore."

South Africa squad: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (captain), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

