Women's Premier League: Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt get highest reserve price in auction

Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, and Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will enter the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction at the highest reserve price.

The England internationals are among 24 players listed in the top bracket of £50,000.

Australian duo Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin are also in that group.

England's captain Heather Knight has a base price of £40,000, along with Amy Jones and Charlie Dean.

Under-19 captain Grace Scrivens is the only uncapped English entrant after impressing in the recent T20 World Cup and has a base price of £10,000.

Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross and Alex Hartley are among those listed in the £30,000 bracket.

The WPL auction takes place on Monday, with five franchises picking their squads from 409 cricketers, including 27 from England.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) received 1,525 applications for the tournament - the equivalent of the men's Indian Premier League - with 246 Indians and 163 overseas players reaching the shortlist.

Across the five franchises, 90 slots are available, with 30 places reserved for overseas players - six per franchise.

Each team will have roughly £1.2m to spend to form their 15-18 player squads, with the most sought-after players potentially earning six-figure deals.

The five franchises were sold for £465m, with the owners of three existing men's IPL teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - securing rights.

The other two franchises were awarded to Adani Group and Capri Global. Those sides will be based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow respectively when the tournament starts in March.