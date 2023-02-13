T20 World Cup: South Africa thrash New Zealand by 65 runs to boost semi-final qualification hopes

Hosts South Africa secured their first win of the Women's T20 World Cup and kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive after thrashing New Zealand by 65 runs in Paarl.

South Africa recovered from a shaky start to post 132-6 from their 20 overs, with Chloe Tryon firing 40 from 34 deliveries and Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 28 helping them set a winning target.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (3-10) removed both openers and Tryon (2-12) also impressed with the ball for South Africa, as Marizanne Kapp (2-13) took the final wicket to dismiss New Zealand for 67 in the 19th over.

Victory moves South Africa to third in the Group 1 standings with two matches remaining, with the top-two in the standings progressing to the semi-finals, while a second successive defeat for New Zealand leaves them on the brink of being eliminated.

What's next?

Tuesday's sole match at the T20 World Cup sees defending champions and tournament favourites Australia - who trounced New Zealand by 97 runs in their opening fixture - play Bangladesh in Gqeberha from 5pm.

Australia then face Group 1 leaders Sri Lanka on Thursday, while New Zealand will have their elimination confirmed with defeat against Bangladesh in Cape Town on Friday. South Africa next play on Saturday evening against Australia in Gqeberha.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin campaign will progress to the semi-finals, with England - who have won both of their opening two matches - currently top of Group 2.

