ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Latest results and fixtures from tournament in South Africa

Australia are the defending Women's T20 World Cup champions after beating India in the 2020 final at MCG; England last won the tournament on home soil in 2009; 2023 edition runs from February 10-26 in South Africa with every game live on Sky Sports
Saturday 11 February 2023 11:39, UK
The latest results and upcoming fixtures from the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, with all matches live on Sky Sports.
February 10 - SRI LANKA beat South Africa by three runs
February 11 - West Indies vs England, Paarl (1pm)
February 11 - Australia vs New Zealand, Paarl (5pm)
February 12 - India vs Pakistan, Cape Town (1pm)
February 12 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Cape Town (5pm)
February 13 - Ireland vs England, Paarl (11am)
February 13 - South Africa vs New Zealand, Paarl (5pm)
February 14 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Gqeberha (5pm)
February 15 - West Indies vs India, Cape Town (1pm)
February 15 - Pakistan vs Ireland, Cape Town (5pm)
February 16 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, Gqeberha (1pm)
February 17 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Cape Town (1pm)
February 17 - West Indies vs Ireland, Cape Town (5pm)
February 18 - England vs India, Gqeberha (1pm)
February 18 - South Africa vs Australia, Gqeberha (5pm)
February 19 - Pakistan vs West Indies, Paarl (1pm)
February 19 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Paarl (5pm)
February 20 - Ireland vs India, Gqeberha (1pm)
February 21 - England vs Pakistan, Cape Town (1pm)
February 21 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Cape Town (5pm)
Knockout stage
February 23 - First semi-final, Cape Town (1pm)
February 24 - Second semi-final, Cape Town (1pm)
February 26 - Final, Cape Town (1pm)
Both semi-finals and the final have reserve days