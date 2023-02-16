Women's T20 World Cup: Australia on brink of semi-finals after convincing win over Sri Lanka

Australia moved a step closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the holders restricted Sri Lanka to 112-8, with Megan Schutt (4-24) starring for Australia.

Harshitha Madavi (34 off 40) top-scored for Sri Lanka but Australia's bowlers were in dominant form, with Grace Harris (2-7), Ellyse Perry (1-14) and Georgia Wareham (1-20) among the wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Australia - score summary Sri Lanka 113-8 from 20 overs: (Madavi 34 off 40); Schutt 4-24 Australia 113-0 from 15.5 overs: (Healy 54 off 43), (Mooney 56 off 53)

In response, Beth Mooney (56 off 53) and Alyssa Healy (54 off 43) hit a 113-run partnership to give Australia the win with 4.5 overs left.

Australia will reach the semi-finals as group winners if they avoid defeat against South Africa in their final group match on Saturday.

Only a loss to South Africa, combined with both the hosts and Sri Lanka beating New Zealand in their final group games and an unlikely run-rate swing, would see Australia miss out on the last four.

The blistering run chase against Sri Lanka was in stark contrast to Australia's stodgy second innings in their unconvincing win over Bangladesh last time out.

Mooney scored her first runs of the tournament on her way to a run-a-ball half-century, and she was supported by Healy who hit her 50 off just 38 deliveries after surviving a stumping attempt in the second over.

Sri Lanka would have sealed their place with a win, having won their opening games against South Africa and Bangladesh.

They raced to 50-1 after the first seven overs but once Madavi was removed thanks to a stunning diving catch from Harris, Sri Lanka's innings stalled with the next seven overs going for just 19 runs.

Sri Lanka can still reach the knockout stage with a win over New Zealand in their final match on Sunday.

'Our bowlers set the win up'

Australia captain Meg Lanning: "Our bowlers set the win up. Grace Harris came in, she's not bowled much, and to be able to do that role was excellent.

"I think people stand up at different times. As I say, with Grace she comes in and plays a very specific role. Just the ability to call on different people and they come up in different moments."

'We tried our best'

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu: "We tried our best in the powerplay. After 15 overs we weren't batting well, and we weren't executing our plans and that's why we lost.

"Mooney and Healy batted really well. We have to take wickets early, otherwise we can't restrict Australia for runs.

"We want to play positive cricket in the next game. We play our natural game positively."

What's next?

New Zealand and Bangladesh play in Cape Town on Friday, before the West Indies face Ireland from the same ground.

Australia play their final match of group stage on Saturday against South Africa, with Sri Lanka in action against New Zealand on Sunday.

England face India from Gqeberha on Saturday. Watch every T20 World Cup match live on Sky Sports.