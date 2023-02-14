T20 World Cup: Australia step closer to semi-finals with eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Australia romped to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh as their hunt for a Women's T20 World Cup semi-final spot continued in Gqeberha.

​​​​​​After being set a target of 108 by Bangladesh, it was Australia's captain Meg Lanning who stepped up, posting 48 runs from 49 deliveries, a partnership with Alyssa Healy (37) cementing a strong start.

Shorna Akter (1-12) and Marufa Akter (1-19) took out the wickets of Beth Mooney (2) and Healy, but Ash Gardner (19 not out) came in late to partner the captain and finish off innings with a boundary for the victory.

The defending champions now move to the top of Group 1.

It was a disappointing innings for Bangladesh as they fell to 107-7, the wickets of Shamima Sultana (1) and Murshida Khatun (7) falling in the first three overs to the brilliant bowling of Darcie Brown (2-23).

Georgia Wareham (3-20) was the standout bowling star for Australia with a hat-trick of dismissals on her first appearance in 16 months after recovering from injury, removing Sobhana Mostary (7), Shorna Akter (12), and Romana Ahmed (4) to leave Bangladesh on for less than a 100-run total with three overs remaining.

Image: Georgia Wareham impressed on her return from injury with a hat-trick of wickets

A sublime display from Nigar Sultana Joty (57), reaching a half-century in 41 balls anchored the innings, but with no one to build a partnership with, her efforts fell short as she was caught by Lanning on 57 from 50 deliveries.

Lanning: Wareham is a game-changer

Australia captain Lanning was impressed with her side's performance, particularly with what Wareham brought after being out for so long.

"I thought we adjusted pretty quickly to those conditions," she said.

"It is great to see Georgia Wareham back today. She has had a long road back from a pretty serious injury so to have her back in the side doing so well was really great to see.

"She is a game-changer. She is able to impact the game in all three facets and that is certainly handy to have.

"As I said, pumped to have her back and nice to see her do so well."

What's next?

West Indies Women

India Women Wednesday 15th February 12:30pm

There are two matches to look forward to on Wednesday 15 February with West Indies vs India in Cape Town at 1pm, followed by Pakistan vs Ireland at 5pm as Ireland look to bounce back from their loss against England.

Pakistan Women

Ireland Women Wednesday 15th February 4:30pm

Australia are then back in action on Thursday 16 February as they face Sri Lanka at 1pm in Gqeberha in the sole fixture of the day.

