T20 World Cup: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 10 wickets to book semi-final against England

Hosts South Africa have booked a T20 World Cup semi-final showdown against England after cruising to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final Group 1 match.

South Africa came into their must-win fixture fourth in the Group 1 standings but with a superior net run-rate to New Zealand in second, while Bangladesh were already guaranteed elimination after losing their opening three matches.

Bangladesh were limited to 113-6 after winning the toss and electing to bat first, with captain Nigar Sultana Joty (30) and Sobhana Mostary (23) top-scoring for the visitors as Marizanne Kapp (2-17) and Ayabonga Khaka (2-21) impressed with the ball.

Openers Laura Wolvaardt (66 not out) and Tazmin Brits (50no) started slowly in reply but put on a superb unbroken first-wicket stand, with the South African pair chasing down their victory target without loss and with 13 balls to spare.

Victory lifts South Africa to second in Group 1 and means they will now face unbeaten England on Friday, with defending champions Australia taking on Group 2 runners-up India a day earlier in the other semi-final.

Wolvaart, who was awarded player of the match after top-scoring for South Africa, said: "I think Taz [Brits] and I were under a bit of pressure at the halfway mark.

"We didn't get off to the best start, so I think it was a bit of a mental innings to stay in it and trust that the runs would come at the end. I'm very happy we were able to stay in and push through.

"We made it look a bit harder than it was, it was actually a good wicket to bat on. I think our bowlers deserve this trophy for restricting them on a good wicket like that was amazing."

England break records as they pummel Pakistan

Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted England "targeted" their Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, which culminated in a record-breaking victory in Cape Town, as a chance to show off.

England attacked from the outset throughout the tournament and constantly looked to find the boundaries, but they reached new ground with their 114-run victory, breaking two records.

Heather Knight's side became the first team ever to score more than 200 in an innings in Women's T20 World Cups and secured the competition's biggest winning margin by runs, beating South Africa's 113-run win over Thailand in 2020.

Sciver-Brunt struck an unbeaten 81 from just 40 balls as England set Pakistan 214 to win, before Pakistan were reduced to 99-9 from their 20 overs.

"We did sort of target this game previously in the tournament," England's top scorer said. "I think we've been building up to a performance like this.

"We sort of targeted this game as a chance to show everyone as a team what we're about and [with] it being the last game in our group as well, it was a free chance to show off a bit and do the things that we do really well as a group."

