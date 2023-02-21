England smash record Women's T20 World Cup score as they thrash Pakistan and avoid Australia in semi-finals

England piled on the highest Women's T20 World Cup score of 213-5 before beating Pakistan by a record 114 runs in Cape Town to avoid a semi-final with favourites Australia.

Heather Knight's side had already qualified for the knockout stages following victories over West Indies, Ireland and India and only a huge defeat to Pakistan would have knocked them off top spot in Group 2 and seen them replaced by India.

Instead, they recorded a massive win - the largest in the competition's history - with Nat Sciver-Brunt (81no off 40 balls), Danni Wyatt (59 off 33) and Amy Jones (47 off 31) propelling England past the 193-5 South Africa had hit against Thailand in the 2020 World Cup, before Pakistan were limited to 99-9.

Sciver-Brunt and Jones brought up their hundred partnership from just 46 balls, as England racked up 124 from their final 10 overs and smoked 29 boundaries in total (25 fours and four sixes).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pakistan were penalised five penalty runs due to the ball dropping onto the discarded wicketkeeper's glove against England in Cape Town

England will now face the Group 1 runners-up - either South Africa or New Zealand - in Friday's second semi-final with Group 1 winners and defending champions Australia facing India in the first on Thursday.

New Zealand sit second in Group 1 at the moment but will be overtaken on net run-rate if host nation South Africa defeat Bangladesh in Tuesday's final game of the pool stage.

Australia - who, like England, have won each of their four matches so far - remain on course for a third successive T20 World Cup title after successes in the Caribbean in 2018 and on home soil in 2020.

However, England are a rising force, having won all 12 matches they have played across limited-overs internationals since Jon Lewis took over as head coach in November and been encouraged to play with the boldness that has reinvigorated the men's Test team.

That boldness - and brutality - was on display at Newlands on Tuesday afternoon, with only Sophia Dunkley (2), Alice Capey (6) and Knight (0) missing out on the run-fest, dismissed cheaply as they targeted the leg-side.

Image: Katherine Sciver-Brunt took two wickets as England limited Pakistan to 99-9 from their 20 overs

England were away once three dot ball balls to start the innings were followed by Wyatt slamming left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal for four and then six and Pakistan's punishment continued from that point on.

Pakistan did not help themselves, with wayward bowling, sloppy fielding and a five-run penalty when the ball dropped onto the glove wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz had discarded, but this was England at their blistering best.

Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who shared a fourth-wicket stand of 74 off 42 balls from 33-2, cantered to 29-ball fifties as they, and latterly Jones, used their feet superbly against Pakistan's battery of spinners.

Wyatt holed out to long-off in the 12th over and Knight was out for a duck sweeping in the 13th, before Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt went berserk in the final seven, blasting 94 runs and 14 boundaries in that time.

A Jones single took England to the highest Women's T20 World Cup total and the same player's sole six powered them to 200, but Sciver-Brunt was the star, sweeping, pulling and driving her way through a high-class innings as she backed up her half-century against India last time out and overtook Smriti Mandhana as the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Pakistan's miniscule chances of pulling off a miracle were dashed almost immediately when Sadaf Shamas (0) feathered Katherine Sciver-Brunt's second ball of the chase behind to Jones and the wickets just kept on tumbling, with Nida Dar's side 54-7 in the 13th over.

Tuba Hassan (28 off 20) and Fatima Sana (16no) delayed England's victory with a stand of 37 lasting 6.1 overs before Tuba was run out in bizarre style, losing her bearings after believing she had hit Freya Davies down the ground for four.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean picked up two wickets apiece in the chase.

'We just want to smash records'

England's Danni Wyatt, who was back amongst the runs today, said: Pretty happy with that. We just want to smash the record and take it down from ball one.

"I have always tried to go hard from ball one, but I think it's great everyone is getting on board with it now. Lewis is trying to get into our heads to take it on, and that is what T20 cricket is all about at the end of the day.

"It's nice to get 10 off the first over. I found it easy to sweep today. I tried to not think too much and breath and chill.

"The spinners have been fantastic this tournament, and hopefully they can keep it up for the business end of the tournament. We are going to have to play them anyway and we are taking it each game at a time."

'I thought it was a top day'

England captain Heather Knight: "We talked about taking some momentum into the semis, and I thought it was a top day.

"I was pleased with Danni, the way she has been batting at the nets it wasn't too far away. When Danni is on, she is on and she was disappointed to get out, which I liked to see.

"I think it was about giving Lauren a bit of rest and covering all the basis. We have a lot of options.

"Bit more pace and carry in Newlands. It was good, found a bit of turn as well. Good to get used to it. it's a great place to play cricket."

Dar: We lacked depth after missing key players

Pakistan stand-in captain Dar said: "We are lacking from the (missing players) and we didn't have the strength in our batting line-up. We have to learn from these matches and take positives from these matches.

"It's the best time for new players to come through, and we are doing well from a Pakistani perspective.

"It's a milestone to be top wicket-taker in T20. I want to do my best for the team."

What's next?

The semi-finals and the final are coming soon, with all games in Cape Town and all live on Sky Sports.

The semi-finals come your way on Thursday and Friday (12.30pm on air ahead of a 1pm start) before the final takes place on Sunday (12.30pm on air ahead of a 1pm start).