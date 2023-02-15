Deepti Sharma spins India to victory against West Indies in T20 World Cup

India beat the West Indies by six wickets in their second T20 World Cup match on Wednesday, to join England at the top of Group 2 with two wins from two matches.

After winning the toss first and choosing to bat, the West Indies were dismissed for 118-6 with Deepti Sharma (3-15) starring for India.

Stefanie Taylor (42) and Shemaine Champbell (30) shared a second-wicket partnership of 73 but the innings fell away when Sharma dismissed both in the same over.

In taking three wickets, Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to pass 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

West Indies vs India - score summary West Indies 118-6 from 20 overs: (Taylor 42 off 40), (Campbelle 30 off 36); Sharma 3-15 India 119-4 from 18.1 overs: (Ghosh 44 not out), (Kaur 33 off 42); Ramharack 2-14

India lost Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriques and Shafli Verma early in the chase and at 43-3 in the eighth over, the West Indies thought they were in with a chance.

But Richa Ghosh (44) and Harmanprett Kaur (33) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 72 to put India in control. Ghosh hit the winning runs to finish on 44 unbeaten from 32 balls, with five boundaries.

The West Indies have lost both of their games at the World Cup and may have lost all-rounder Taylor for the rest of the tournament after she was stretchered off in India's innings with what appeared to be a back injury.

India will look to continue their fine form against England on Saturday, in a match that could decide top spot in Group 2.

'We didn't get as many runs as we were looking for'

West Indies vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle said: "We didn't get as many runs as we were looking for. We thought 150 would be a good fighting total for us today.

"We need at least one of the top three to bat through to the end to get the runs we are looking for.

"[Karishma Ramharack] has been bowling pretty good for a while. We just want her to continue, keep expressing herself and contributing to the team."

'Sharma got the result today'

India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: "We discussed about Deepti Sharma's bowling in the team meeting. She was not happy with what she did but she got the result today.

"I think Smriti Mandhana has been great for us and someone who is great. She is doing well and we're happy she is back. She's a dangerous batter.

"I think we are happy with the result and now the next game is really important."

What's next?

Thursday sees Australia face Sri Lanka in Gqeberha from 1pm.

Thursday sees Australia face Sri Lanka in Gqeberha from 1pm.

The West Indies face a crunch match against Ireland on Friday at 5pm in Cape Town, with India facing England on Saturday from Gqeberha at 1pm.