Muneeba Ali's century propels Pakistan to victory over Ireland in T20 World Cup

Muneeba Ali became the first woman to score a T20 century for Pakistan as Ireland's World Cup hopes were dealt a major blow after a 70-run defeat.

The opener blasted a career-best 102 from just 68 balls, eclipsing Nida Dar's previous national record of 75 as she set Pakistan on their way to a score of 165-5 after being put into bat first.

Muneeba was eventually caught by Arlene Kelly off the bowling of Leah Paul with one over remaining in Cape Town.

Her innings provided the backbone for Pakistan's innings and she was supported by Dar, who added 33.

Pakistan vs Ireland - score summary Pakistan 165-5 from 20 overs: (Muneeba 102 off 68); Kelly 2-27 Ireland 95 all out from 16.3 overs: (Prendergast 31 off 21); Sundhu 4-18

Kelly was the pick of Ireland's bowlers, finishing with figures of 2-27, with Paul and Laura Delany taking a wicket each.

Ireland struggled from the off in their reply, losing openers Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast - who thumped a 21-ball 31 before top-edging Nashra Sandhu to Sadia Iqbal at square leg - for 52 inside the first eight overs.

Skipper Laura Delany and Louise Little had joined them back in the hutch with the score having advanced to 71-5 in the 12th over, and only Eimear Richardson provided any real resistance.

Her departure for 28 sparked a rapid collapse which saw the final five wickets fall for just seven runs as her side were skittled out for 95 with 21 balls remaining to leave them pointless after two games.

Slow left-armer Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers with a return of four for 18 with Iqbal and Dar claiming two apiece to ease Pakistan to a first win of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Women

Australia Women Thursday 16th February 12:30pm

'A very clinical performance'

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: "It was a very clinical performance in every department. I am very proud of the way Muneeba [Ali] batted. She backed herself and showed what she can do. I hope she can keep playing like that.

"We take the positives from the last match and we have improved our game in this match. We will celebrate with some cake when we go back to the hotel."

Image: Ireland were bowled out for less than 100 runs in a disappointing run chase

'We need to sit down and identify the errors'

Ireland captain Laura Delany said: "I think we underperformed today and will be disappointed with the performance. We gave them too much width. We had intent with the bat but we are disappointed with how we batted today.

"We need to sit down and identify the errors ahead of the next game. This is a lovely venue to play on and bat on and we want to make the most of it next time."

West Indies Women

Ireland Women Friday 17th February 4:30pm

What's next?

Australia are in action on Thursday as they look to make it three wins from three against Sri Lanka. That match is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm.

Ireland face a crunch match against the West Indies on Friday at 5pm in Cape Town, with India facing England on Saturday from Gqeberha at 1pm. Watch every T20 World Cup match live on Sky Sports