Women's T20 World Cup: India qualify for semi-finals after DLS win over Ireland

India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup after a five-run Duckworth Lewis Stern method victory against Ireland.

After electing to bat first, India posted 155-6, thanks to Smriti Mandhana's 87 off 56 balls.

India's opener was supported at the top of the order by Shafali Verma (24 off 29) and Harmanpreet Kaur (13 off 20), who was promoted up the order.

India v Ireland - score summary India 155-6 off 20 overs (Mandhana 87 off 56); Delany 3-22, Prendergast 2-22 Ireland 54-2 off 8.2 overs (Lewis 32 off 35); Thakur 1-10

Ireland lost two wickets in the opening over of their reply, with Renula Thakur bowling Orla Predergast for a duck after Jemimah Rodrigues ran Amy Hunter out for just one.

But Gaby Lewis (32 not out off 25) and Laura Delany (17 not out off 20) rebuilt the innings as Ireland reached 52-2 after 8.2 overs before rain stopped play.

The covers stayed on and with the DLS par score at 59, Ireland fell five runs short of what would have been a surprise victory.

Mandhana, who is now the highest tournament run-scorer in South Africa, was dropped four times by Ireland, as their fielding misery continued.

She went on to score a career-best 87, as others around her struggled to get to grips with the pitch.

Delany (3-33) and Predergast (2-22) starred with the ball for Ireland.

England all-but through as group winners

India join England and Australia in the semi-finals, while South Africa can qualify for the next round if they beat Bangladesh.

A loss for the Proteas would see New Zealand through to the next round in second place.

Ireland were already out of the T20 World Cup, after losing their previous three games, but a win would have meant India's qualification wasn't nailed on going into the final Group 2 match tomorrow between Pakistan and England.

But Monday's result means India are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals and will hope that neighbours Pakistan can pull off a surprise victory over England to seal top spot.

England and India are currently level on six points, with Heather Knight's team leading on net run-rate.

England know a win would take them through as group winners, but a loss and big run-rate swing would mean they have to settle for second place and a semi-final against perennial winners Australia.

'It was hard work with the first 30 balls'

Player of the match, Smriti Mandhana said: "One of the most toughest pitches I've played on. With the wind, it was a little worse than we thought.

"It was hard work with the first 30 balls, I thought I had forgotten how to bat.

"I'm not sure if it was the perfect preparation, but it's good to score a few runs going into the semis."

Ireland have gone 'from strength to strength'

Ireland captain Laura Delaney said: "The rain came out of nowhere, we weren't prepared for it and didn't look at the DLS score.

"We were just trying to build a partnership and find any boundaries that came our way.

"Cricket Ireland has invested hugely, at times we have shown we are capable of more.

"We are going from strength to strength. There are areas we want to improve on, particularly in the field.

Semi-final is 'do-or-die' match for India

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: "I think it was a good game for us. Smriti got some runs, which was important for us. Today, it was good to see she got the chance.

"It means a lot, we have been working hard for so many years.

"It's an important match for all of us. We always enjoy, whenever we get a match against them, it will be a do-or-die situation against them."

What's next?

England take on Pakistan from 1pm and hosts South Africa face Bangladesh from 5pm in the final group stage games. Both matches are being held in Cape Town and are live on Sky Sports.

The first semi-final takes place on Thursday, with Australia facing the runners-up of Group 2.

England or India will play the runners-up from Group 1 in the second semi-final on Friday, for a place in Sunday's final, which is live on Sky Sports.