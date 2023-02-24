England knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup as South Africa reach first final

England's hopes of a first Women's T20 World Cup title since 2009 are over after a six-run defeat to South Africa in a nail-biting semi-final at Cape Town.

England were 53-0 after five overs and 131-3 after 16 in a chase of 165, only for the dismissal of Nat Sciver-Brunt (40 off 34) to trigger a collapse of 4-8, with three wickets coming in a three-run 18th over from Ayabonga Khaka (4-29).

A six from Heather Knight (31 off 25) in the 19th left England requiring 13 from Shabnim Ismail's 20th over but she was then bowled as South Africa reached their maiden World Cup final after five previous semi-final defeats across the T20-over and 50-over tournaments.

The Proteas will now look to deny defending champions Australia a third title in a row and sixth overall in Sunday's final at Newlands, at which they should have another vocal home support.

England finished on 158-8 as they suffered a first defeat in 13 full international matches since Jon Lewis took over as head coach in November, with Tazmin Brits starring with the bat and in the field for South Africa.

Brits (68 off 55) shared an opening stand of 96 with Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 44) as the Proteas posted 164-4 after electing to bat on a used surface, and then took four catches, including a one-hander screamer to dismiss Alice Capsey (0).

Brits and Wolvaardt accelerated from a slow start which had seen just 14 runs scored across the first four overs, going on to hit their seventh and sixth T20I half-centuries respectively, with Wolvaardt passing 1,000 T20I runs before being caught off Sophie Ecclestone (3-22).

Brits sealed her half-century during an 18-run 15th over from Sarah Glenn (0-34) as she belted the leg-spinner for two towering sixes and a four.

Brits holed out at long-on off Lauren Bell in the 18th over, while Ecclestone had Chloe Tryon (3) caught at midwicket, and Nadine de Klerk (0) bowled attempting a leg-side heave in the next as South Africa lost three wickets for two runs.

The hosts ended their innings with a flourish, taking Katherine Sciver-Brunt for 18 as Marizanne Kapp (27no off 13) hauled a full toss no-ball to deep backward square and then slammed the last two balls through the covers and midwicket respectively.

Any momentum South Africa had, though, was dashed by Sophia Dunkley (28 off 16) - who drilled Nonkululeko Mlaba for three fours on the trot - and Danni Wyatt (34 off 30) as England made a blistering start to their innings where South Africa had dawdled.

Brits' twin catches rocked England and the fielder was in the action again in the 11th over, pouching Wyatt at short fine leg to snap a 32-run stand with Nat Sciver-Brunt for the third wicket.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was dropped on 17 by Tryon and appeared to be taking England to victory when she scooped, whipped and pulled Ismail for three boundaries in the 16th over.

But when she hauled the impressive Nadine de Klerk (1-17) to long-on in the next over, the game flipped and ultimately it was South Africa who triumphed, much to the delight of the home fans.

Khaka's dismissals of Amy Jones (2), Ecclestone (1) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) in the 18th over went a long way to sealing England's fate, with the latter's lbw dismissal likely her last act in a World Cup.

