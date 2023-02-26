Australia win sixth Women's T20 World Cup as South Africa beaten by 19 runs in Cape Town final

Australia claimed a sixth Women's T20 World Cup win - and third in succession - as they beat tournament hosts South Africa by 19 runs in the final in Cape Town.

Chasing 157 to win, tournament leading run-scorer Laura Wolvaardt briefly gave the vocal South African support hope of an unlikely upset, tonking 61 off 48 balls at the top of the order, but her dismissal in the 17th over all but ended their challenge as the scoring rate steadily climbed.

Appearing in their first World Cup final in any format, South Africa did well with the ball initially to limit Australia's powerful batting line-up to 156-6 after Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to make first use of the Newlands surface.

Proteas pace pair Shabnim Ismail (2-26) and Marizanne Kapp (2-35) showcased all of their experience in an impressive display, the latter removing Alyssa Healy (18) early on and Lanning (10) cheaply and Ismail cleaning up Ellyse Perry (7) and Georgia Wareham (0) with back-to-back balls in the final over.

But while South Africa managed to keep the majority of Australia's big-hitters quiet, opener Beth Mooney anchored the innings superbly, striking nine fours and one six in a crucial unbeaten 74 from 53 deliveries. In doing so, she became the first player to hit fifties in two T20 World Cup finals.

Australia vs South Africa - score summary Australia 156-6 from 20 overs: Mooney (74no off 53 balls), Gardner (29 off 21); Ismail (2-26), Kapp (2-35) South Africa 137-6 from 20 overs: Wolvaardt (61 off 48), Tryon (25 off 23); Gardner (1-20), Jonassen (1-21), Schutt (1-23), Brown (1-25)

Women's T20 World Cup finals 2009 - England beat New Zealand by six wickets

2010 – Australia beat New Zealand by three runs

2012 - Australia beat England by four runs

2014 - Australia beat England by six wickets

2016 - West Indies beat Australia by eight wickets

2018 - Australia beat England by eight wickets

2020 - Australia beat India by 85 runs

2023 - Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs

In reply, the hosts were again sluggish in the opening powerplay, but unlike in their superb semi-final win over England on Friday, they were unable this time to kick on and stumbled their way to 54-3 in the 11th over after a calamitous run out saw the back of captain Sune Luus (2).

Wolvaardt briefly gave hope to the hosts pulling off the impossible, particularly when she and Chloe Tryon (25 off 23) reaped 29 off the 13th and 14th overs. She brought up her 43-ball fifty in the 15th with the fourth of her five boundaries, to go along with three sixes, while the home side's 100 came up in the 16th.

But, in order to win, South Africa required that level of scoring for almost the entire final 10 overs and ultimately they couldn't maintain it, with their challenge fading away following Wolvaardt's wicket - lbw to Megan Schutt (1-23), heaving across the line - in the 17th over.

Tryon lifted the home crowd one final time in the 18th, swinging a huge six away over midwicket, but then perished two balls later - bowled by Jess Jonassen (1-21) - as South Africa ultimately finished 19 short on 137-6.

Australia THE greatest cricket team of all time?

England opening batter and Sky Sports pundit, Tammy Beaumont...

"You could say they are the greatest cricket team of all time, challenging the Australia men's side of the 2000s.

"They just keep on winning. They have lost one T20 since the 2020 World Cup and that was in a Super Over. They keep reinventing themselves and bringing in young players...

"Australia are 10 years ahead of everyone else. They had up to 90 professional women's cricketers 10 years ago and everyone else is playing catch up.

"They were investing in their players, which is why you see 17, 18 year-olds walking in from the Women's Big Bash League to international cricket."

Lanning: Australia kept cool under pressure

Australia captain, Meg Lanning...

"It is a pretty special effort from the group. We felt we had a good score and felt confident if we could hit our areas. We set the tone in an excellent powerplay.

"We wanted to make sure we kept things simple and got things done when the pressure was on and we did.

"We have a special group, not just the players but also the support staff."

Luus: World Cup has been amazing

South Africa captain, Sune Luus...

"It has been amazing. To play at your home ground with so many people watching and supporting you, I don't think we could ever have imagined being in the final and the stadium being packed.

"I would have taking Australia getting 156 if you offered me that before the game. We were confident but we lost wickets at crucial times.

"We can still be proud of what we have done and South African women's cricket is certainly not going backwards. We have set the platform and need to keep growing.

"Australia are very annoying! But seriously, they have inspired world cricket for a very, very long time and they showed their class."

What's next?

The next big event in women's cricket is just days away: the inaugural Women's Premier League in India. Five teams will compete between March 4 and March 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - with every game live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The tournament starts on Saturday with Giants taking on Indians. England's Sophia Dunkley is in the Giants squad, while her international colleagues Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong play for Indians.