James Anderson and Stuart Broad become Test cricket's most prolific partnership, eclipsing Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have become the most prolific bowling partnership in Test cricket after surpassing the 1,001 wickets achieved by Australia's Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Broad bowled Devon Conway on day three of England's first Test against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui as he and Anderson moved onto 1,002 wickets combined from the 133 Test matches they have played together.

That soon became 1,005 as Broad went on castle Kane Williamson (0), Tom Latham (15) and Tom Blundell (1) during a superb spell under the lights at Bay Oval.

Anderson and Broad's tally as a partnership was on 997 ahead of the game but they shared four wickets combined in the Black Caps' first innings and have now eclipsed McGrath and the late Warne's haul, which had come from 104 matches together.

Image: Glenn McGrath (left) and Shane Warne (right) took 1,001 wickets in 104 Tests as a pair

Anderson and Broad were first paired together in a Test in New Zealand in 2008, at Wellington in the second game of a three-match series England won 2-1.

England earned a 126-run victory in the second Test to level the series - Anderson claiming a first-innings five-for - before winning the third in Napier by 121 runs.

That victory in Napier remains England's most recent in Test matches in New Zealand, with five draws and two innings defeats from seven games since.

However, they are favourites to win this week's game at Bay Oval with New Zealand chasing what would be their record successful run chase of 394 - even more so now that Broad has vaporised four of the Black Caps' top six.