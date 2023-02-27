New Zealand vs England: Kane Williamson makes history as Black Caps set tourists 258 to win second Test

A historic day for Kane Williamson helped New Zealand set England 258 to win the second Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

Ollie Robinson made the breakthrough for England in the eighth over of day four after New Zealand resumed on 202-3, with Henry Nicholls departing for 29 after edging the seamer to Harry Brook in the slips soon after Williamson had become his country's highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

However, a run-a-ball 54 from Daryl Mitchell before falling to Stuart Broad just before lunch and a century stand for the sixth wicket between the former captain, who kicked on from his record-breaking runs to make his 26th Test century, and Tom Blundell saw the Black Caps surge into a lead.

Williamson's dismissal for 132 at the hands of Harry Brook's part-time medium pace precipitated a collapse which saw the hosts all out for 483 on the back of Jack Leach's 5-157 though, with England set to start the final day on 48-1 in pursuit of their victory target.

Resuming on his overnight score of 34, Williamson began the morning by passing former team-mate Ross Taylor at the top of the list of New Zealand's all-time Test run-scorers after flicking James Anderson through midwicket for four.

Nicholls' departure, which came when Robinson finally got a reward for his tight bowling as an edge carried through to Brook, gave England hope they might be able to make some early inroads, yet new man in Mitchell quickly went on the offensive while Williamson kept things ticking over.

Right-hander Mitchell's brisk half-century included five fours and one six - the latter of which, off Jack Leach, brought up his 34th Test 50 - but one big shot too many brought about his demise six overs before lunch as he top-edged a shorter ball from Broad to Joe Root.

However, Blundell dug in alongside Williamson and the duo put on a sixth-wicket stand of 158 as England were made to toil in the field in the afternoon, not helped by Anderson dropping the former while on 30.

Having seen New Zealand through to 423-5 at tea, the partnership was finally broken 12 overs into the evening session when Williamson tickled Brook behind to Foakes, with DRS showing the 32-year-old got the slightest of touches on a delivery down the leg side.

That precipitated a collapse which saw the hosts lose their final five wickets for just 28 runs, with next man in Michael Bracewell departing for just eight after being far too casual trying to regain his ground after changing his mind on a run when Stokes fired the ball back into Foakes, who was alert enough to whip the bails off.

Left-arm spinner Leach then got stuck into the remainder of the lower order, accounting for Tim Southee (2), Matt Henry (0) and Blundell (90) with the aid of two catches from Root and one from substitute fielder Matthew Potts to claim his fifth Test five-for.

With just under 45 minutes of the day's play remaining following the changeover, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett wasted little time in trying to get them off to a flying start in pursuit of the victory target.

Crawley struck a brisk 24 from 30 balls with five fours before a sumptuous delivery from Southee which struck the top of the right-handers off-stump, but Duckett remained at the crease unbeaten on 23 at the close along with night-watchman Robinson (1 not out) with England still needing 210 to win.

England spinner Jack Leach, speaking to BT Sport after his 5-157...

"It's been a fantastic day. I found it tough at times, bowling long spells on these wickets. I just kept going and trusting something will happen. I got a few at the end, but it was tough out there

"Stokesy kept me going and he is very supportive. They all helped me out and it was nice to bowl with Brooky.

"We know how we are going to go about things, we are going to chase it. We are going to be positive and take the game on. We want to entertain the crowd."

Follow England's second and final Test against New Zealand, at Basin Reserve in Wellington, across Sky Sports' digital platforms, with coverage continuing from 9.30pm on Monday night.