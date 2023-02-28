England's 2023 tour of Bangladesh to be shown live on Sky Sports: Three ODIs, three T20s

England's 2023 limited-overs tour of Bangladesh will be shown live on Sky Sports from Wednesday, with three ODIs and three T20Is scheduled.

Sky Sports has agreed a deal to show England's six-match white-ball tour of Bangladesh, starting tomorrow morning.

The deal sees three ODIs and three T20s shown on Sky Sports, and as part of the deal, the tour will also be shown free-to-air on ECB platforms.

The agreement further confirms Sky's place as the home of cricket in the UK and Ireland. 2023 is a huge year for cricket on Sky Sports.

Following on from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2023 on Sky Sports will see the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, five men's Ashes Tests and the multi-format women's Ashes including a five-day Test match, England's men hosting South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand, England Women versus Sri Lanka, The Hundred, The Vitality Blast and more.

The tour to Bangladesh is England's first to the country since 2016, and begins with the opening ODI on Wednesday, March 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am (play starts at 6am).

The second ODI takes place on Friday March 3, also at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, with the match again live on Sky Sports Cricket at 6am.

The third and final Bangladesh vs England ODI takes place on Monday March 6, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, live on Sky Sports Cricket at 6am.

The ODI series forms part of England's preparations for the next Cricket World Cup in India, which starts in October.

England's opening T20 international in Bangladesh takes place on Thursday March 9, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, live on Sky Sports Cricket at 9am.

The second T20 is on Sunday March 12, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, again live on Sky Sports Cricket at 9am.

While the third and final Bangladesh vs England T20 takes place on Tuesday March 14, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, live on Sky Sports Cricket at 9am.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England's tour of Bangladesh schedule:

1st ODI: Wednesday March 1 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am, play starts at 6am GMT).

2nd ODI: Friday March 3 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports from 5.30am, play starts at 6am).

3rd ODI: Monday March 6 - Chattogram (live on Sky Sports from 5.30am, play starts at 6am).

1st T20I: Thursday March 9 - Chattogram (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am).

2nd T20I: Sunday March 12 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am).

3rd T20I: Tuesday March 14 - Dhaka (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am).