England's Moeen Ali could quit ODIs after 50-over World Cup in India to become T20 specialist

Moeen Ali says he could retire from one-day international cricket after the World Cup later this year and become a T20 specialist.

The off-spinning all-rounder, who turns 36 in June, has played 129 ODIs for England and is likely to be a key player in their title defence in India in October and November.

Moeen told talkSPORT 2 ahead of Tuesday's third and final T20 international in Bangladesh: "I don't set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we'll see.

"I'm not saying I will retire or I'm not saying I won't retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. I haven't decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do.

"It could be a time where I'm thinking that's me done now and I might look at [Liam] Livingstone and Jacksy [Will Jacks] and think 'you know what, my time is up, I'd rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup'.

"It genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in. Whatever's best for us and the side and going to make us champions, that's more important and that's the bigger picture really.

"I think [becoming a T20 specialist] is something that's more logical and just makes more sense. If I'm playing well and playing all the franchise cricket - and playing for England - I don't see why not.

"Fifty overs does get harder the older you get, it's not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I'll do that."

England are aiming for a consolation win in the final T20 international against Bangladesh having lost the first two matches by six and four wickets respectively.

