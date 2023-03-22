Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer retires from cricket to take up coaching role at Northern Diamonds

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has retired from playing cricket and will now become assistant coach at women's side Northern Diamonds in the English domestic game.

Coetzer, 38, captained Scotland 110 times across all formats and is the country's highest run-scorer in one-day international cricket with 3,192 in 89 games.

His career highlights include hitting Scotland's maiden World Cup century in 2015 as well as leading the side to the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and to a famous one-day international win over England at Edinburgh in 2018.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Coetzer played English domestic cricket for Durham and Northamptonshire.

He said: "I don't ever think there's a perfect time for a decision like this, but I've been considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was too good to turn down.

"The balance that the Scotland team need at this time was outweighed by the opportunity for me to move into coaching, and I'm extremely excited about the chance to work with such a high-profile team.

"The chance to move straight into the performance game isn't always there, and I'm fortunate that this opportunity opened up for me at this moment and I can take it on.

Image: Coetzer is Scotland's leading run-scorer in ODI cricket with 3,192 in 89 games

"The victory against England at The Grange was just amazing. That whole year just felt like a change of momentum and belief amongst the players about competing against the best teams in the world.

"Reaching the ICC T20 Super 12s in 2021, having never achieved it before, and being the captain of that squad, will also always stay with me.

"Creating memories, being around friends, and always finding a way to punch above our weight was just terrific. I've always loved the battle of trying to improve against all odds.

"With both the current squad and past players, it's all been so special. I must thank all the coaches and team-mates and staff, and the support I've had from friends and family to help me in my career.

"There's been so many people all around the world who've helped me to shape me in my career, and will continue to do so."