Rohit Sharma: India captain seeks IPL breaks for players ahead of 2023 Cricket World Cup

Rohit Sharma is keen for his India team-mates to skip the occasional match during this year's Indian Premier League in order to manage their workloads ahead of the Cricket World Cup on home soil later this year.

A recurring back injury kept middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer out of the ODI series against Australia, which the tourists won 2-1 on Wednesday - India's first series defeat at home since 2019 - while star paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been out since September due to back issues.

The India captain acknowledged IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match, but said it was up to the players to look after themselves with the World Cup looming in October.

India have won the World Cup twice previously, with their most recent success in 2011 also coming when the tournament was held at home.

"It's all up to the franchises. They own them [the players] now," Rohit, who captains Mumbai Indians in the IPL, told reporters ahead of the tournament's start on March 31.

"We have given some indications to the teams but at the end of the day, it's up to the franchises, and more importantly, it's up to the players.

"They are all adults, they have to look after their bodies.

"If they feel it's getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen."

Image: Suryakumar Yadav suffered the remarkable misfortune of being dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the ODI series against Australia

In terms of form, Rohit played down the struggles of Suryakumar Yadav during their ODI series defeat to Australia.

Suryakumar, who also plays with Rohit for Mumbai and is the world's number one ranked T20 batter, was dismissed for a first-ball duck in every game of the three-match series.

"I don't know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest," Rohit said.

"He plays spin so well. That's why we held him back and gave him that role for the last 15-20 overs where he can play his game, but it's really unfortunate he could only play three balls. That can happen to anyone."