WPL: England's Issy Wong takes hat-trick as Mumbai Indians reach final with 72-run win over UP Warriorz

England's Issy Wong bagged a stunning and historic hat-trick to help fire Mumbai Indians into the final of the Women's Premier League as they convincingly beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in Friday's eliminator.

Wong's magic moment came in the 13th over of the Warriorz's chase of 183, as she first saw off the threat of Kiran Navgire (43 off 27 balls) before she then clean-bowled both Simran Shaikh and England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone.

The 20-year-old fast bowler had earlier taken the important wicket of Australia opener, and Warriorz captain, Alyssa Healy (11) in the third over as she finished with career-best figures of 4-15. It's the first hat-trick in the WPL, in its inaugural season.

Earlier, England and Mumbai team-mate Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls as Mumbai posted an imposing 182-4 after having been put into bat.

Image: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls as the Mumbai Indians booked their spot in Sunday's WPL final

Sciver-Brunt - who was badly dropped on six by Ecclestone - cracked nine boundaries and two sixes in her impressive knock, including one to end the innings, with her 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket with New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr (29 off 26) helping see nearly 80 runs scored from the final seven overs.

In an otherwise tough outing for England spinner Ecclestone (2-39), the No 1 ranked T20 bowler in the world claimed Kerr's wicket in the 19th after being plundered for three-straight boundaries. She is now the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 16 from nine games at an average of 14.68.

With the Warriorz needing to press on the accelerator right from the off in their run-chase, openers Shweta Sehrawat and Healy perished cheaply inside the space of three balls, while Australia star Tahlia McGrath - the second leading run-scorer in the competition - was run out for seven. Her compatriot Grace Harris (14 off 12) threatened to fire before falling to Sciver-Brunt.

Navgire briefly gave hope to UP pulling off the unthinkable as she smashed four boundaries and cleared the ropes on three occasions, but her wicket to Wong - caught on the deep midwicket boundary - to kick-start the hat-trick all but ended the contest.

Simran and Ecclestone followed in successive deliveries to full and fast balls from Wong, the latter chopping her's back onto her stumps to spark wild celebrations.

Mumbai now face Delhi Capitals in Sunday's final. The teams shared their two meetings in the group stage, with the Indians winning the first by eight wickets before the Capitals triumphed in even more convincing fashion by nine wickets on Monday.

