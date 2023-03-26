Women's Premier League: Nat Sciver-Brunt stars to seal final glory for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 60 from 55 balls to help Mumbai Indians secure the inaugural Women's Premier League title.

England international Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 60 secured a seven-wicket victory for the Indians against Delhi Capitals in Sunday's final at the Wankhede Stadium.

The right-hander's score set Mumbai on their way to chasing down the target of 132 after losing the toss and fielding first.

"Over the moon," Mumbai coach and former England captain Charlotte Edwards said. "To win this is one of my greatest achievements in my career.

"They played for one another, it has been a wonderful experience."

Delhi captain Meg Lanning elected to bat after winning the toss and the Australia skipper top-scored for her side with 35 as the Capitals managed a modest 131-9.

Even that score had looked improbable after they slumped to 79-9, with Sciver-Brunt's England team-mate Issy Wong (3-42) and West Indies spinner Hayley Matthews (3-5) doing the damage with the ball.

Image: Issy Wong took three wickets for Mumbai to help restrict Delhi to 131-9

However, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav smashed unbeaten breezy 27s towards the end of the innings to give Delhi bowlers something to defend.

Mumbai lost both the openers early but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37 not out) and England all-rounder Sciver-Brunt combined in a 72-run stand to put their team on course for victory.

Sciver-Brunt, the league's most expensive foreign recruit along with Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, sealed victory in the final over with a paddle shot that raced to the boundary - her seventh four of the innings.