Cricket Scotland chair Anjan Luthra resigns after criticism of organisation's handling of racism

Cricket Scotland chair Anjan Luthra has resigned after less than six months in the role.

Luthra confirmed his resignation in a post over Twitter on Friday morning, in which he said: "It's time the Scottish cricket community hears the truth."

The post also contained a picture of Luthra's resignation letter, with the former chair saying: "I fundamentally disagree with the way sportscotland is operating the sport.

"I believe their priority is to meet the demands of a lobby group and a handful of individuals associated with them - even if that means the wider sport and community will be negatively impacted."

A spokesperson for the funding body sportscotland said: "This has been an exceptionally challenging time for everyone involved in Scottish cricket and we would like to thank Anjan Luthra for his contribution as chair.

"We will take immediate steps to provide additional leadership and governance support to Cricket Scotland."

Luthra was appointed in October, tasked with rebuilding the organisation's reputation after it was found to be institutionally racist by an independent review released last July.

Cricket Scotland has again come under scrutiny after four members of their newly-formed anti-racism and equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) advisory group resigned earlier this week due to the organisation's handling of tackling racism.

Luthra had given a six-month update last week saying that progress had been made by the governing body, with those comments criticised by anti-racism group Running Out Racism.

They labelled Luthra's claims as "unsubstantiated nonsense" and said the update from Cricket Scotland was "tone deaf" and "arrogant".

Sadiq: Cricket Scotland failed us

Scotland international Abtaha Maqsood, Running Out Racism's Raza Sadiq, businessman Imran Khan and academic Khadija Mohammed were those to step down from their positions on the anti-racism and EDI advisory group.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Raza Sadiq spoke of what influenced his decision to resign. "We don't want cricket to fail. That's why we were very keen [to be involved in the process]," Sadiq said. "They failed us.

"Cricket Scotland was expecting us to align with their rhetoric, rather than us critically question their action plan.

"The six-month review was basically the final straw for me to resign - because it was not based on the facts."

He added: "Once an institution has been declared as institutionally racist, you've got a clean slate to start with.

"They've failed in understanding how the racism manifested. They were not looking for genuine engagement.

"For that reason - if they're not learning, not listening - then they're not fit for purpose."

Last July, Sky Sports News revealed a damning review found that Cricket Scotland failed on almost all tests of institutional racism.

The full Cricket Scotland board stepped down prior to the publication of the independent report that found 448 instances of racism in the sport.