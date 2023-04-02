Michael Vaughan considered moving to Australia after racism allegations had serious affect on wife's mental health

Article below contains subject matter that readers may find offensive and distressing; Michael Vaughan reveals mental toll of racism allegations; Vaughan had charge of racism brought against him by ECB 'not proved' in verdicts from Cricket Disciplinary Commission hearing on Friday

Michael Vaughan considered moving to Australia after accusations of racist language towards Asian players had a serious affect on his wife's mental health.

Former England captain Vaughan was alleged to have referred to a group of four Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity as "you lot" in June 2009, but a Cricket Discipline Commission panel found the charge not proven.

Vaughan has had to contend with the court of public opinion while lengthy legal proceedings took place, which left his wife Nichola waking up in the middle of the night in tears.

"She has struggled more than anybody I've seen," Vaughan said in the Sunday Telegraph. "I've been around cricketers who have struggled with mental health, but never someone so close.

"She's better today, but it's going to take time. It's going to take time for me to recover, too. I'm not asking for anyone to feel sorry for me at all. I just want people to realise that this is what you go through when you get cancelled."

Vaughan opened up on what experiencing so-called 'cancel culture' entails.

"I can absolutely tell you that it's real," he added.

"And it comes through social media. It's so dangerous. You used to be innocent until proven guilty. You're now guilty until proven innocent. Your life gets completely put on hold.

"Whatever the accusation thrown at you, people on social media just will not allow you to carry on with your life while it's over your head."

Vaughan has considered moving to Australia, where he works for Fox Sports, after feeling he had more support from those on the other side of the world.

"I've thought about moving to Australia," he added. "When you think about my time in English cricket, I feel I've given a half-decent service.

"But there has been more support from Australia than there has from here in the UK, in terms of cricket. The Australians haven't taken any side.

"They haven't said 'we believe you' or 'we don't believe you'. They've just been ringing regularly to ask: 'Are you all right, mate?' Sometimes, all you want is for people to check in on you."

Rafiq on Vaughan ruling: 'I disagree but I'll accept it'

Azeem Rafiq said he felt "vindicated" as seven out of eight of the charges were upheld, adding with regards to Vaughan's ruling: "I disagree with the finding. But I'll accept it."

Rafiq told Sky Sports News: "I don't want to get hung up on one individual. This is a wider issue.

"All the pain and the hurt of the last two-and-a-half years, it has been challenging for everyone concerned. Most importantly for me, if there is going to be any good out of it, we've got to really take stock, reflect, learn and the game has got to get better.

"Anyone with a sane mind will accept now that the game has not been a place for everyone."

Rafiq added in a statement: "Charges against seven of the eight defendants, including the widespread use of the '(racial slur)' word, have been upheld by the CDC [on Friday]. This comes in addition to the other reports, panels and inquiries that found I and others suffered racial harassment and bullying while at Yorkshire.

"The issue has never been about individuals but the game as a whole. Cricket needs to understand the extent of its problems and address them. Hopefully, the structures of the game can now be rebuilt and institutionalised racism ended for good. It's time to reflect, learn and implement change."