Ollie Pope: England have learned from 'fear' of Australia| ‘You need tougher times’

Ollie Pope says England have learned to overcome their "fear" of Australia and has revealed how "tougher times" prepared him for this summer's Ashes.

Speaking ahead of the start of the County Championship season, Surrey's Pope said he "can't wait" for the summer of cricket, which includes his first home Ashes series and believes there is a "real excitement in the squad".

The 25-year-old was part of the England squad that lost 4-0 to Australia in the previous Ashes series of 2021/22, and he thinks that series was necessary for the side to "learn some good hard lessons".

"That Australia series, we were on the back of Covid, and we were on the back of doing 10 days sat in a hotel room. I think the morale in the group wasn't probably where it should have been," Pope, who made just 67 runs across the three Tests he played in that series, told Sky Sports News.

"So, I think at the minute we're just really enjoying our stuff and I think from a personal point of view, I'm a lot more confident in my own game.

"I think you need those tougher times like I had in Australia and the fear the guys had in Australia to learn some good, hard lessons and realise what you need to do to be successful at this level. So, hopefully I can really take that into this Ashes series this summer."

Just a few months after the disappointing Ashes series in Australia last year, England replaced Chris Silverwood and Joe Root with Brendan McCullum and Ben Stokes as head coach and captain, respectively.

The change has had a transformative effect on England's red-ball cricket, with the side having won 10 out their 12 Tests under the Stokes-McCullum regime.

Pope has been integral to that improvement, having scored the joint-second most runs in the side in the last 12 months - 809 - with Harry Brook, and he has cemented his place at number three in the order.

'Ashes will be next level'

England's form means they will take renewed confidence going into the summer, and Pope thinks the Ashes will be "next level".

"It's going to be a different atmosphere, having watched it. It's going to be that next level. It's going to be great, too, to really get the fans behind us," he added.

"We obviously start at Edgbaston, where it gets pretty noisy, so that's such an exciting prospect. I think, playing at home, we're always blessed to have such amazing crowds, which is awesome for us.

"There's a real excitement in the squad about it. We've obviously been playing some good cricket, so hopefully we can just keep on that roll.

"I think, speaking on behalf of everyone, we're sort of seeing cricket from a different mindset. I think we're looking to score runs, and it doesn't matter how quickly you do, and we're looking to take 10 wickets, well, 20 wickets, in the Test every time and that's all we're really thinking about. We've just simplified things. We're probably having a lot more fun as a team."

Starc excited for 'unbelievable' Ashes series

Seamer James Anderson echoed Pope's comments when asked about the Ashes while preparing for the new season with Lancashire, adding that his main focus is to "try and stay fit and make sure my game is in order so that I can help the team if called up".

"Everyone is looking forward to it and all the players can't wait to get going. We've played some amazing cricket in the last 12 months, and it's been a nice environment to be around. I've loved every minute, and hopefully I can stick around a bit longer," Anderson said.

Australia are also in good form going into the summer and since the previous Ashes have lost just one series, against India earlier this year.

They are currently the No 1-ranked Test side in the world and will face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in June, just a few days before the first Ashes Test.

The series will arguably be the biggest test for 'Baz Ball', and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc thinks it will be an "unbelievable" series.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Starc said: "They're playing an exciting brand of cricket. It's not the best time to play them but the best time in cricket to play England.

"The Ashes, Baz Ball, Ron Ball, it will be great to see. It's going to be exciting to be a part of. Hopefully it'll be exciting to watch."

