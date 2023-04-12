The Ashes: Ben Stokes wants 'fast, flat pitches' as he promises England will attack against Australia

Ben Stokes has called for "fast, flat pitches" during the Ashes summer and vowed that there will be no change to England's aggressive approach as they look to regain the urn from Australia.

Test captain Stokes has led a new attack-minded England to 10 wins from 12 since succeeding Joe Root in the role last spring, with the 3-0 sweep in Pakistan in December including his side scoring over 500 on day one of the Rawalpindi Test.

The 31-year-old wants Ashes surfaces that will allow his team - who last beat won a Test series against Australia in 2015 - to carry on playing in such bold fashion.

He told Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain: "We've been very clear with the groundstaff around England about what type of wickets we want and they've been very responsive to us, which is good.

Image: Stokes has steered England to 10 wins in 12 Tests since taking over as captain in the spring of 2022

"We want fast, flat wickets. We want to go out there and score quickly. I'm smiling because I'm looking forward to it.

"Hold me to it. Every game I play this summer will be to produce a result.

"I'm not going to change anything just because it's the Ashes. I'm not going to change for anything or any situation, because then I'm not being true to myself and what I've done over the last year.

"There's no point changing just because we're coming into an Ashes series.

"Every player knows the Ashes is where everything ramps up a bit - pressure, exposure, all kinds of stuff - but we'll just keep sticking to what we do.

"If you plan for negativity, it is inevitable it is going to happen."

'Any captain wants someone who can bowl over 90mph'

Image: Jofra Archer has not played a Test since February 2021 due to injury

Stokes has been unable to call upon Jofra Archer during his time as Test captain so far with the fast bowler previously sidelined by elbow and back injuries.

Archer's fitness continues to be monitored at the IPL, where he has only played in one of Mumbai Indians' first three matches, but Stokes would love to have the seamer's 90mph-plus pace available to him during the Ashes.

"Having the option of someone who can bowl above 90mph is something any captain wants," said Stokes, with Mark Wood and Olly Stone also offering him that skill.

"Test matches can be hard and gruelling on bodies and who knows what type of conditions we might be up against game to game?

"We might feel like high-end pace is something we want throughout the series, we might feel like it's not what we need in every game. But having options is something I want."

James Anderson, 40, and Stuart Broad, 36, will lead the bowling attack once again this summer, with Stokes pleased at how the pair have embraced England's attacking mentality.

The captain said: "Jimmy and Stuart had been so protective over their economy rates, but now they have seen a different side to it.

"Having those two with a 'fine to go for runs mentality' is something that will do us fine if Australia come back at us."

Woakes: I don't expect to walk back into the Test team

Chris Woakes hopes to be one of the seamers involved for England during the Ashes, with the 34-year-old set for his first-red-ball appearance since March 2022 when he plays for Warwickshire against Kent in the County Championship from Thursday.

Woakes, who has taken 130 wickets in 45 Tests, told Sky Sports News: "I spoke to Ben [Stokes] last week to see if there was anything that he would like me to do differently having not been part of that group for a little while. He was pretty happy with me continuing doing what I do.

"It is a tough team to break into at the minute. There are no expectations from my side, I just want to get back playing, put in performances and put my name in the hat.

"It is amazing for Stokes and [head coach Brendon] McCullum to have played such a huge role in taking the team forward and getting some amazing wins, especially away from home. It would be amazing to be a part of that. I'd love to be involved.

Image: Chris Woakes on potentially playing in the first Ashes Test on his home ground at Edgbaston: 'A home Test match is an incredible feeling. I have experienced it before and it makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up'

"By no means do I expect to walk straight back in. Jimmy, Broady, Ollie Robinson have been fantastic and there are guys knocking on the door trying to get in, so there is good competition for places.

"I think my batting has given me a bit of an edge in the past. I still feel bowling is my primary skill and I get in the team as a bowler but being able to bat at No 8 and score runs really does help the team.

"When I have played my best cricket is when I have contributed with bat and ball."

