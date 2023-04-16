County Championship: Sam Whiteman makes half-century as Northamptonshire beat Middlesex by seven wickets

Sam Whiteman hit a maiden half-century for Northamptonshire to steer them to a first LV= Insurance County Championship victory of the season over Middlesex.

The Western Australia captain, who lifted the Sheffield Shield just last month, played positively for his unbeaten 60, striking seven fours and a six as Northants reached their target of 119 just before lunch on the final day's play to complete a seven-wicket win.

Northamptonshire had resumed on 30-1 in the morning, requiring a further 89 runs, but Middlesex's hopes of an unlikely victory were raised when skipper Toby Roland-Jones (1-26) removed Hassan Azad (14) lbw with the second ball of the day.

But, despite conditions favouring the bowlers, only one further wicket fell - Ethan Bamber (1-16) pinning Chris Tremain (13) in front - as the home side eased to their target.

