England all-rounder Charlie Dean wants to 'make amends' at Women's Ashes after T20 World Cup semi-final exit

All-rounder Charlie Dean believes the Women's Ashes is the "perfect opportunity" for England to redeem themselves after losing to South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final in February.

Dean has been a prominent member of the England squad since her 2021 debut, developing into a key wicket-taker on the international stage with 56 wickets in 33 games across the formats.

The off-spinner played in all five matches at the T20 World Cup where England were favourites to beat South Africa in the semi-final, but slipped to a nail-biting defeat after a late collapse with the bat.

Image: England lost to South Africa by six runs in a gripping T20 World Cup semi-final in February

"From the T20 World Cup, we want to make amends and really go out there and show what we can do. I think it's the perfect opportunity for us," Dean told Sky Sports News.

"We've been behind Australia in the past few years, but I really think we're catching up and it's getting closer and hopefully we'll be able to perform and show that out there."

Women's Ashes firsts

This year's Ashes will break new ground for women's cricket. Matches are being held at international venues, including Lord's and the Ageas Bowl, while the series will also feature the first five-day women's Test on English soil.

"We've been shouting for it for a while now. I think just to give us an extra day and really force a result. We've been affected by weather here and there and there've been quite a few draws.

"I think it's going to be a massive opportunity for us, especially with a bigger crowd, playing at first-class grounds. It's only something the girls can really take in their stride and look to perform."

Image: Dean was England's leading wicket-taker in both their ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in December

Last month's Women's Premier League in India saw several England players shine, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong crucial as Mumbai Indians won the inaugural title.

Dean added: "It was amazing, to have that kind of profile in the women's game and in the subcontinent, it was massive. I've heard a lot of good feedback from the girls who were out there. It's definitely something I want to be part of in the future.

Dean: The Hundred really special to be a part of

Dean has a hectic season ahead, starting with Southern Vipers in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy when the tournament begins on Saturday. Then, post-Ashes, Dean is back with London Spirit in The Hundred.

The women's side finished second-bottom last year with two wins and four losses and missed England captain Heather Knight throughout due to a hip injury.

The women's team will be hoping to take inspiration from the men, who bounced back from a bottom-placed finish in 2021 to third last year.

"It's a really exciting format, it took us a little while to come on board with it. But what it's done for a women's game, it's been really special to be a part of, to play in front of crowds and play with a new team and friends - it's just what you dream of."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and London Spirit cricketer Charlie Dean says The Hundred has been 'massive' for the women's game

England's Ashes schedule

Women

Ashes Test vs Australia (Trent Bridge) - June 22-26

First Ashes T20 international vs Australia (Edgbaston) - July 1

Second Ashes T20 international vs Australia (Kia Oval) - July 5

Third Ashes T20 international vs Australia (Lord's) - July 8

First Ashes ODI vs Australia (Bristol) - July 12

Second Ashes ODI vs Australia (The Ageas Bowl) - July 16

Third Ashes ODI vs Australia (Taunton) - July 18