England's Jonny Bairstow to make comeback from injury for Yorkshire second XI, set to keep for part of game

England's Jonny Bairstow will make his return from injury for Yorkshire's second XI this week and is set to keep wicket for part of the game.

Bairstow has been out of action since breaking his leg on a golf course last September.

The 33-year-old subsequently missed England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in October and November and the winter Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.

Bairstow will feature against Nottinghamshire's second string as he looks to build up his fitness ahead of England's Test summer, which starts against Ireland from June 1 and then continues with the five-match Ashes series against Australia from June 16.

Image: Bairstow enjoyed a brilliant Test summer in 2022 before breaking his leg on a golf course in September

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson says Bairstow is likely to mix taking the gloves with appearing in the outfield in his first outing since the second Test against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford last August.

Bairstow - who scored four Test hundreds during a sparkling 2022 summer prior to his injury - has previously indicated he would like to keep wicket for Yorkshire as he looks to force his way back into the England XI.

Harry Brook has excelled since taking Bairstow's spot at No 5 in the international side, hitting four hundreds in six Tests, so one route back in for Bairstow could be in place of Ben Foakes behind the stumps.

Gibson said of Bairstow: "Jonny is going to play this week. We'll go and have a look at him and see how he goes.

"He's had such a long lay-off, so it's a fitness assessment for him to see what his capacity is and what he can do on the field in terms of running around in the outfield or standing behind the stumps. He will probably do both to see which one he's most comfortable with."

Yorkshire have LV= County Championship fixtures against Glamorgan from May 4 and Durham a week later, which could provide Bairstow with more match action ahead of England's fixtures.

The Men's Ashes

First Test (Edgbaston) - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 (11am start)

Second Test (Lord's) - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 (11am start)

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 (11am start)

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 (11am start)

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 (11am start)