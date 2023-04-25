England's Jonny Bairstow smashes 97 for Yorkshire second XI on return from injury

England's Jonny Bairstow fell just shy of a quickfire century as he made his return from injury for Yorkshire's second XI on Tuesday.

Bairstow hit 97 off 88 deliveries including 13 fours and two sixes against Nottinghamshire's second XI in his first innings since breaking his leg on a golf course back in September.

The 33-year-old, who had reached his 50 off just 47 balls, was eventually denied his ton when he was caught off the bowling of Olly Stone.

It comes as the latest and most meaningful step yet in Bairstow's effort to get himself ready for England's Test summer, which includes the five-match Ashes series against Australia from Friday, June 16.

Image: Bairstow enjoyed a brilliant Test summer in 2022 before breaking his leg on a golf course in September

Bairstow's injury resulted in him missing England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in October and November as well as the winter Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.

It would prove an untimely setback after a scintillating summer during which he produced four Test hundreds, with Harry Brook having since flourished at No 5 in his absence with four hundreds in six Tests.

Bairstow is expected to spend time with the gloves against Notts, with replacing Ben Foakes behind the stumps representing one possible avenue back into the England side.

Yorkshire have LV= County Championship fixtures against Glamorgan from May 4 and Durham a week later, which could provide Bairstow with more match action ahead of England's fixtures.

Image: Bairstow hit 13 fours and two sixes in his innings for Yorkshire

The Men's Ashes

First Test (Edgbaston) - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 (11am start)

Second Test (Lord's) - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 (11am start)

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 (11am start)

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 (11am start)

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 (11am start)