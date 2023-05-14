County Championship: Durham edge Yorkshire by one wicket in nail-biter; injured Brydon Carse hits winning runs

Durham clinched a dramatic one-wicket victory over Yorkshire on the fourth and final morning of their LV= County Championship match with injured last man Brydon Carse hitting the winning runs.

The hosts resumed on 213-8, needing another 33 to reach their target of 246, with Ben Raine and Matthew Potts at the crease and only Carse, who picked up a side issue while bowling earlier in the game, left to bat.

Raine and Potts took Durham to within two runs of victory before Potts was pinned lbw by George Hill for 25 with the new ball - ending a ninth-wicket stand of 71 from 173-8 - to set up a nerve-jangling finish to the Division Two encounter at Seat Unique Riverside.

Carse saw off the first three balls he faced before working the fourth through third man for two to wrap up Durham's third win in five matches in the company of Raine (50no) and deny Yorkshire their first victory of the campaign.

Yorkshire, relegated from the top flight last season, have drawn three and lost two of their five matches in 2023 and remain without a victory in the Championship since April 2022.

