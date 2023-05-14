County Championship: Durham edge Yorkshire by one wicket in nail-biter; Surrey beat Middlesex to top Division One

Durham clinched a dramatic one-wicket victory over Yorkshire on the fourth and final morning of their LV= County Championship match with injured last man Brydon Carse hitting the winning runs.

The hosts resumed on 213-8, needing another 33 to reach their target of 246, with Ben Raine and Matthew Potts at the crease and only Carse, who picked up a side issue while bowling earlier in the game, left to bat.

Raine and Potts took Durham to within two runs of victory before Potts was pinned lbw by George Hill for 25 with the new ball - ending a ninth-wicket stand of 71 from 173-8 - to set up a nerve-jangling finish to the Division Two encounter at Seat Unique Riverside.

Carse saw off the first three balls he faced before working the fourth through third man for two to wrap up Durham's third win in five matches in the company of Raine (50no) and deny Yorkshire their first victory of the campaign.

Yorkshire, relegated from the top flight last season, have drawn three and lost two of their five matches in 2023 and remain without a victory in the Championship since April 2022.

Division One

Surrey's relentless five-pronged pace attack, superbly supported by England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, overwhelmed Middlesex as the defending county champions eased to a nine-wicket victory at The Kia Oval.

Foakes took six catches, a record in an innings for Surrey against their London rivals, while Jordan Clark's 4-25 spearheaded an irresistible collective performance with the ball that also included wickets for Sean Abbott (3-31), Kemar Roach (1-57) and Gus Atkinson (2-37).

Only the combative Ryan Higgins, who hit 42 from 71 balls, and tailender Ethan Bamber, with a bright unbeaten 25, offered any fight with the bat as Middlesex collapsed from their overnight position of 128-3 to 240 all out.

That left Surrey needing a mere 70 for a third win in five to start this season, the 22-point haul maintaining their position at the top of Division One table and reminding everyone of their determination to take the crown again.

Rory Burns, Surrey's captain, could add only 14 to his first innings 88 before nicking Tim Murtagh to slip but Ryan Patel (37no) and Dom Sibley (21no) put on an unbroken 56 to ease Surrey to their first championship win over Middlesex since 2012.

Division Two