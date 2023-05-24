James Anderson declares himself 'definitely' fit for Ashes series after groin injury

James Anderson has declared himself "definitely fit" for England's Ashes series with Australia, live on Sky Sports, with the fast bowler confident he has recovered from a groin injury.

The 40-year-old suffered a minor injury during Lancashire's County Championship match against Somerset earlier in the month.

In the week that fellow England bowler Ollie Robinson's ankle injury has been confirmed as not serious following a scan, Anderson revealed he has already been back bowling in nets.

"It [groin injury] is good. It is not too serious. I have been back bowling and running and confident I will be fit and firing soon," Anderson told the Telegraph.

"The idea is to try and step it up here at Lancashire over the next couple of days and then meet up with England on Sunday and see where I get to. I am in the squad for the Ireland Test but we have to make a call on that nearer to the time.

"Yes definitely [he will be fit for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston]. It feels really good and as if it has reacted to treatment.

"I have no issues running and bowling again and just keeping my fingers crossed I can carry on going as I have been and will be ready for the Ashes."

Sussex and England quick Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the entire summer, while Nottinghamshire's Olly Stone will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

In light of all the injuries, Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue has been added to the England squad ahead of their LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland, live on Sky Sports.

Tongue will join up with the squad this week, with the Test at Lord's beginning on Thursday June 1.

England Men's National Selector Luke Wright said: "We have been monitoring Josh (Tongue) for quite some time and he deserves this call-up to the Test squad. It will be a great experience for him to understand and get used to the environment under Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum)

"It is important to have players ready to respond and with a big summer of Test cricket coming up, we will need that depth to our squad. We wish Josh and the rest of the squad well for the first international of the campaign."

Stuart Broad had alluded to bowling rotation for England in an interview with Sky Sports this week as the hosts take a cautious approach to their pace attack ahead of the Ashes.

Robinson received the all-clear on his ankle scan earlier in the week, however the extent of his involvement against Ireland remains to be seen.

England are also notably missing Archer after he was ruled out for the entire summer as a result of a stress fracture of the elbow.

Discussing Tongue during the original squad announcement, managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key said: "Someone like Josh is among a crop of guys who are serious bowlers coming through."