Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt England cricket team's journey to Lord's for Test against Ireland

England's Test summer failed to get off to the best start after the team bus was held up on its way to Lord's by Just Stop Oil protesters.

Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on his Instagram story on Thursday morning, which showed Just Stop Oil protesters and police officers in front of their team coach in the middle of the road.

Bairstow's caption read: "If we're a bit late it's not our fault." Day one of the one-off Test between England and Ireland is set to start at 11am.

Image: Credit - jbairstow21/instagram

Just Stop Oil released video footage of their protest on social media, with a post saying: "Just Stop Oil supporters march In Kensington and Battersea. And apparently that's the England Cricket team bus.

"They [England cricket team] might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international - it's our biggest test."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Protesters were also able to disrupt the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale last weekend.

Two men wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts invaded the pitch midway through the first half and threw orange paint powder onto the field before being removed by security staff.

A similar incident occurred at the Crucible during the World Snooker Championships in April, when Robert Milkins' match against Joe Perry was interrupted when a man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt jumped on to table one and tipped orange powder over the cloth.

England begin their red-ball campaign with a four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket, before the Ashes gets under way on June 16.

More to follow...